Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto

Better safe than sorry! You’ve heard this phrase in school, right? Today's video is just about that. Now, I know you love your car. But a car is just a machine and a machine can start malfunctioning at any time. Such situations come without any prior notice. SO WHEN THAT TIME COMES, WE MUST BE PREPARED BUT HOW? Let’s look at some Useful Car Accessories for Emergencies.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2023, 14:18 PM
First Published Date: 14 Jun 2023, 14:18 PM IST
