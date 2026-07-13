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TVS Jupiter 125

₹78,100 - 88,060*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
20
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The TVS Jupiter 125 has firmly cemented its position as one of India's most calculated, practical, and highly demanded 125cc family scooters. While sibling rival TVS NTORQ 125 caters strictly to performance enthusiasts, the Jupiter 125 focuses entirely on maximizing daily comfort, incredible storage efficiency, and stress-free urban ride dynamics.

TVS updated the Jupiter 125 lineup with a premium colours and design refresh, introducing elegant dual-tone schemes like Ivory Matte Copper Bronze and Ivory Elite Green on higher variants, keeping the aesthetic fresh and contemporary against tough rivals like the Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125.

2026 Variant Matrix and Pricing

The Jupiter 125 is available across four structured variants tailored to specific budgets and component needs:

Variant LineupKey Hardware FeatureEx-Showroom Price (Delhi)
Jupiter 125 Drum-AlloyBase Trim, Drum Brakes, Analogue Dial 78,700
Jupiter 125 DiscFront Disc Brake, Premium Inner Body Accents 83,900
Jupiter 125 DT SXCDiamond-Cut Alloys, Passenger Backrest, Digital Screen 86,750
Jupiter 125 SmartXonnectTop-tier, TFT Bluetooth Screen, Advanced Navigation 89,060

Engine, Performance, and "iGO Assist" Efficiency

The mechanical character of the Jupiter 125 is engineered for smooth, progressive power delivery optimized for heavy city traffic, heavy pillion loads, and steep flyovers.

  • Engine Capacity: 124.8cc, Single-Cylinder, 4-stroke, Air-cooled motor.
  • Power Output: 8.15 PS @ 6,500 rpm.
  • Peak Torque: 10.5 Nm @ 4,500 rpm.
  • TVS iGO Assist & Intelligo Tech: Features an intelligent start-stop mechanism that automatically turns off the engine during long traffic light waits and seamlessly restarts it with a twist of the throttle. This setup helps achieve an ARAI-certified mileage of 57.27 kmpl (with real-world urban figures easily hovering around 50–55 kmpl).

Unmatched Ergonomics & Storage Innovation

The primary differentiator that places the Jupiter 125 above almost every other scooter in India is its unique packaging philosophy:

Front Apron Fuel Filling: TVS uniquely relocated the fuel tank under the floorboard, positioning the external fuel filler cap directly on the front apron below the handlebar. This eliminates the need for the rider to stand up or reach toward the rear at gas stations.

  • Massive 33-Litre Underseat Boot: Because the fuel tank was moved out of the rear chassis, the Jupiter 125 boasts a cavernous, class-leading 33-litre storage bay. It is the only conventional scooter in this segment that can fit two full-size helmets simultaneously.
  • Metal Body Panels: Built tough for Indian road conditions, most of the primary body panels are engineered using durable metal rather than fragile fiber plastic.
  • The Longest Seat in Segment: Boasts a 790 mm extra-wide flat seat, offering comfortable seating space for two full-sized adults without crowding.
  • Floorboard Room: Provides a highly spacious 380mm front leg space, leaving ample room for carrying large bags or groceries on the floorboard hooks.

Chassis, Ride Quality, and Technology

The scooter’s underpinnings prioritise low-speed stability and plush suspension compliance over sharp speedbreakers:

  • Suspension: Equipped with telescopic hydraulic forks at the front, and a sophisticated Monotube Inverted Gas-filled shock (MIG) with a 3-step adjustable spring aid at the rear, soaking up potholes with ease.
  • Braking Safety: Comes with TVS's Synchronized Braking System (SBT). Higher trims feature a 220 mm front disc brake paired with a 130 mm rear drum brake to ensure progressive stopping performance.
  • SmartXonnect Cockpit: The flagship variant houses a smart digital cluster that pairs via Bluetooth to deliver Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Call/SMS voice alerts, real-time weather details, and sports score updates right onto your dashboard.
  • Utility Details: Includes a handy 2-litre front glove box accompanied by an integrated USB smartphone charging port.

TVS Jupiter 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124.8 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    57.27 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.15 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    95 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    108 kg
View All Jupiter 125 SpecsView specs icon

TVS Jupiter 125 Videos

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TVS Jupiter 125 Variants

TVS Jupiter 125 price starts at ₹ 78,100 and goes up to ₹ 88,060 (Ex-showroom). TVS Jupiter 125 comes in 4 variants. TVS Jupiter 125's top variant is SmartXonnect.
4 Variants Available
Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
124.8 cc
95 kmph
Jupiter 125 Disc
₹83,300*
124.8 cc
95 kmph
Jupiter 125 DT SXC
₹86,750*
124.8 cc
95 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS Jupiter 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
The story compares various electric scooters, highlighting their features, battery options, ranges, and target audiences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jul 2026
TVS Motor Company excels in India's premium two-wheeler market, driven by strategic focus and high demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
TVS updates Jupiter 125 with new dual-tone colors and price increases of up to ₹1,000, maintaining existing mechanical features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 May 2026
TVS Motor Company expects single-digit sales growth for FY27 due to economic uncertainties from the Middle East conflict.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Mar 2026
Steelbird's Numerology Series helmets combine personalized design, versatility, and safety features, available online and in stores.Read Full Story

TVS Jupiter 125 Visual Comparison

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TVS Jupiter 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125 image
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Hero Destini 125Hero Destini 125 imageRs. 80,450Onwards
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Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
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Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelJupiter 125VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards----Scooters86 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyJupiter 125VSETrance Neo
TVS NTORQ 125TVS NTORQ 125 imageRs. 82,500Onwards
4.619
124.8 cc9.5 PS10.6 NmScooters110 kg1861 mmDiscDrumAlloyJupiter 125VSNTORQ 125

TVS Jupiter 125 Expert Review

TVS Motor Company is getting aggressive in the 125 cc segment, and how. Soon after the new Raider 125, the company announced the new Jupiter 125, the bigger sibling of the popular Jupiter 110. The latter has given a really tough fight to the Honda Activa, which is the most-selling scooter in the Indian market. Needless to say, TVS aims to repeat the success story with the new Jupiter. And I was called to TVS' own test track in Hosur to get my first-hand experience on the 2021 Jupiter 125. And here's what I found.  

The mature and the menace:

TVS has been very clear in its vision for the Jupiter brand and the new higher cc model only reiterates the same. The Jupiter 125 hasn't transformed into a sportier offering or a maxi-scooter that's picking up quite fast in the Indian market (or maybe TVS has other plans for those customers). It builds upon the basics of the smaller model. And the company's focus on practicality, convenience, and ease, is evident.

TVS has been very clear in its vision for the Jupiter brand and the new higher cc model only reiterates the same.
TVS has been very clear in its vision for the Jupiter brand and the new higher cc model only reiterates the same.

On the outside, it features a fairly fresh design theme, which still looks connected to the pre-existing model. There is a generous use of chrome all-around, LED front headlamps, DRLs, and of course a metal body to keep the customers content. There is also a wide footboard which as per TVS has been designed to serve as a workhorse. It can even accommodate a full-size gas cylinder if you have to, but I remember also keeping the same on my previously owned Bajaj Krystal scooter's footboard which was comparatively much smaller in size. So in that sense, the Jupiter 125 can accommodate much more than just a gas cylinder. 

TVS has shifted the external fuel filler cap on the Jupiter 125 from the tail to the front side.
TVS has shifted the external fuel filler cap on the Jupiter 125 from the tail to the front side.

There are hooks on both sides around the footboard, which only adds to the convenience, but speaking of which, TVS has shifted the external fuel filler cap from the tail to the front side. The same can be accessed with the use of a multi-function key switch that also unlocks the seat that provides access to the largest-in-segment boot space that is also claimed to be enough to fit in two mid-sized motorcycle helmets. Needless to say, this is one of the key highlights of the Jupiter 125 that is sure to give it an edge over its segment rivals. Adding on to the features list of the Jupiter 125 is the USB socket which is again very smartly placed over the right side of the key switch. There is also a pocket down below that will be used to keep the phone (and other paraphernalia) while on charge. Other feature additions to the scooter include the use of boot light, alloy wheels, disc brakes, and much more. 

The Jupiter 125 also uses a new dash that incorporates an analogue speedometer along with a small digital display located to the right side of the meter. While the cluster remains brimming with information that its typical customer will require, but at the current market needs, a fully digital screen could have been a more welcoming move. 

The Jupiter 125 uses a new dash that incorporates an analouge speedometer along with a small digital display located to the right side of the meter.
The Jupiter 125 uses a new dash that incorporates an analouge speedometer along with a small digital display located to the right side of the meter.

While the scooter really does make an impression with its fresh styling, the fact that the quality isn't exactly consistent throughout left me wanting. While the switchgear feels of decent build, the connecting panels and joints are visible on certain parts if you look closely. Also, the side body though comes in metal, shakes, and rattles a bit when the scooter is revved hard.

New from skin to bone:

TVS says that the Jupiter 125 is fresh from the ground up. Its 124.8 cc single-cylinder isn't a reworked version of the NTorq's powertrain. Also, to compare, the output is different which stands at 8.3 PS/10.5 Nm for Jupiter. Also, the engine uses 2V technology, unlike the NTorq which gets 3V configuration. Thus the company's focus to give the Jupiter 125 a different character remains quite evident.   

Engine on the Jupiter 125 uses 2V technology, unlike the NTorq which gets 3V configuration.
Engine on the Jupiter 125 uses 2V technology, unlike the NTorq which gets 3V configuration.

The Jupiter 125 also receives the Intelli-Go technology from TVS which boosts the overall efficiency of the scooter. It automatically turns off the engine when parked for a while, or waiting at red lights. And then you don't have to tap the starter, just twist the accelerator a bit while holding the brake and the engine comes back to life. This in return aids in a greater fuel economy. For the record, the company has yet not claimed the fuel economy figures on Jupiter 125; but has been quoted saying that it is ‘much more than the rivals’. The engine accelerates with a punch and delivers a very linear output till the top end. Also, I would stretch my neck out to say that it is one of the most refined units in the segment, and TVS has done a commendable job on the powertrain. 

There is also a new chassis to support the requirements of the powertrain. This as per TVS has been tuned to keep the handling agile and dynamic, with minimal resistance. As a result, the Jupiter 125 feels easy to handle and also enough capable to take corners with confidence. 

The Jupiter 125 receives the Intelli-Go technology from TVS which boosts the overall efficiency of the scooter.
The Jupiter 125 receives the Intelli-Go technology from TVS which boosts the overall efficiency of the scooter.
The final words:

The contenders in the Indian 125 cc scooter space are going to feel the heat as the TVS Jupiter 125 is built to take down the segment topper with its refined powertrain, feature-packed body, and practical approach. If only TVS could have added a more modern-looking instrument panel, but I am only nit-picking here. 

 

TVS Jupiter 125 Images

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TVS Jupiter 125 Image 2
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TVS Jupiter 125 Image 6

TVS Jupiter 125 Colours

TVS Jupiter 125 is available in the 11 Colours in India.

White
Titanium Grey
Indiblue
Matte Copper Bronze
Elegant Red
Elegant Red
Ivory Brown
Ivory Grey
Elite Green
Ivory Matte Copper Bronze
Sparkling Black
White

TVS Jupiter 125 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
Jupiter 125vsPleasure Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Jupiter 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Jupiter 125vsEpluto 7G
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

82,500 - 1.01 Lakhs
Jupiter 125vsNTORQ 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
Jupiter 125vsFascino 125
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
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TVS Jupiter 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.2Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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TVS Jupiter 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the TVS Jupiter 125 for its stylish design, comfort, and fuel efficiency. However, some experienced minor engine noises and concerns about long-term durability.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconComfortable seating
  • check circle iconGood mileage (around 50 km/l)
  • check circle iconAmple storage space
  • check circle iconSmooth engine performance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconMinor engine noise reported
  • warning iconDisc brakes can become loose
  • warning iconNot ideal for long rides
  • warning iconRisk of manufacturing flaws
  • warning iconMixed service experience

User Reviews

My Scooty, My Companion
The TVS Jupiter 125 is an excellent scooter for daily commuting, especially if mileage and comfort are priorities. Its real-world mileage of around 45–50 kmpl is impressive for a 125cc scooter, making it economical for city rides. The engine runs smoothly, the pickup is decent, and the ride quality remains comfortable even on rough roads. With a spacious seat, good suspension, and practical features, it is a perfect family scooter. Overall, it is a reliable, fuel-efficient, and value-for-money choice for everyday use.
By: Priyanka Shrivas (Jan 25, 2026)
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Great Scooty for Everyone
I think this is a great scooty! I bought it three days ago, and I’m really enjoying the ride. The FI system works well for everyone. The mileage is amazing, around 55-60 km per liter. If you're considering a new scooty, I'd say go for the Activa 125. It's very comfortable to drive, and the price in my town is 84,000, which isn’t too bad for the fuel efficiency. As a student, I really love riding it!
By: Karan Deshmukh (Aug 19, 2025)
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A Huge Disappointment
I have to say, the TVS Jupiter 125cc has been nothing but trouble for me. Honestly, it feels like a money sink, and I wouldn’t even suggest it to anyone I don’t like. Every month, I deal with a new problem popping up, it’s like it never ends! The worst part? Sometimes the thing doesn’t even start, which has left me waiting around and late for things. The customer service at the TVS Vasai branch is pretty great, but when the vehicle itself is such a letdown, it’s hard to appreciate. When I call them, the people there are helpful and want to assist, which is good, but I think my unit has a manufacturing flaw or something. In short, save yourself the headache and steer clear of the TVS Jupiter 125cc. You’ll kick yourself for buying it once you hit the road.
By: Dhruv Oberoi (Aug 12, 2025)
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Smooth Ride with Good Mileage
I had a nice experience buying this scooty. It runs really smooth, and the engine is quite refined. The silent start feature is a great addition to the 125 segment. It looks pretty much like the Activa 125. I got this scooty on October 22, and I've already covered 320 kilometers in just 4 days, getting about 60-65 km per liter, which is great. Riding the Jupiter 125 is very comfy. It has three suspension modes: normal, soft, and hard. I prefer the normal setting since it works well for city and all kinds of roads. What I really like are the LED DRLs, they look nice, and the 12-inch tires are a plus. However, the ECU sound can be a bit annoying.
By: Aayush Mehra (Aug 12, 2025)
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Honda Activa A Reliable Commuter
Honda Activa is really a great scooter in the market. It is famous for being reliable and efficient. Its 125cc engine gives a smooth ride and is good on fuel, getting about 45 km per liter. The suspension is comfy, and the scooter is light which helps a lot in city traffic. Although it doesn't have some of the latest features, the strong build and big under-seat storage are definitely plus points. With Honda having many service centers and not-so-high maintenance fees, the Activa is a fantastic option for daily commuting.
By: Mehak Choudhary (Aug 5, 2025)
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TVS Jupiter 125 Related News

TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
The new TVS Jupiter will be offered in two colour schemes.
Auto recap, May 29: TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched, Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted and more
30 May 2025
The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC is powered by the same 125cc engine and gets only aesthetic updates.
TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched at 88,942. Here's what is new
29 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 27: Tata Altroz facelift reaches showrooms, TVS Jupiter 125 teased, Mercedes-AMG G 63 special edition
28 May 2025
The teaser of the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 reveals a single sculpted seat along with the grab rails.
TVS Jupiter 125 teasers afloat on social media. Here's what it could feature
27 May 2025
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 TVS Jupiter 125 Related News
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TVS Jupiter 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power8.15 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque10.5 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage57.27 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine124.8 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed95 kmph
View all Jupiter 125 specs and features

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