|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
|Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|124.8 cc
|Max Power
|8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|CVT-Automatic
|Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
|Ignition
|ECU Controlled Ignition
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|-
|Stroke
|55.5 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹87,722
|₹85,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹75,625
|₹72,270
|RTO
|₹6,050
|₹6,548
|Insurance
|₹6,047
|₹5,426
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,550
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,885
|₹1,844