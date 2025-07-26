In 2026 TVS Jupiter 125 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm . On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter 125
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 78,100
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|57.27 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS