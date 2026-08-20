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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Activa 125 Vs Suzuki Access 125 Vs Tvs Jupiter 125: Monthly Emi Comparison

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Monthly EMI Comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2026, 14:42 pm
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Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 sit in a segment of the Indian scooter market, which sees a huge traction from the consumers who seek a value-for-money product promising power-packed performance and advanced features.

Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125
Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 sit in a segment of the Indian scooter market, which sees huge traction from consumers who seek a value-for-money product promising power-packed performance and advanced features.
Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125
Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 sit in a segment of the Indian scooter market, which sees huge traction from consumers who seek a value-for-money product promising power-packed performance and advanced features.
Honda Activa 125
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
Check Eligibility

Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 are the three most popular scooters in the Indian market. These three scooters sit in a segment, the 125 cc category of the Indian scooter market, which has been witnessing ever-increasing traction from consumers, owing to their focus on more powerful products than the 100-110 cc models. These three scooters have been known for offering a high value-for-money quotient, while promising power-packed performance and advanced technology-aided modern features.

If you have been planning to buy a 125 cc scooter for your regular commuting purpose in and around the city, and the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

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Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
₹88,339
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Suzuki Access 125 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Access 125
₹77,684
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Tvs Jupiter 125 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter 125
₹78,100
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda Dio 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Dio 125
₹86,733
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
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Honda Activa 7g (HT Auto photo)
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Honda Activa 7G
₹79,000
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
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Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
₹83,793
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
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Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI and compare them, we have considered the base and top-end trims of the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, and TVS Jupiter 125. The Honda Activa 125 is available in two variants: DLX and H-Smart, priced at 91,178 and 95,622 (ex-showroom), respectively. The Suzuki Access 125, on the other hand, comes priced between 87,827 and 101,279 (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The TVS Jupiter 125 is priced between 81,700 and 89,935 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

To calculate the EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, the rate of interest as 9.5%, and the repayment tenure as 24 months.

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Honda Activa 125 DLX 91,1789.5%24 months 4,186
Honda Activa 125 H-Smart 95,622 4,390
Suzuki Access 125 Disc 87,827 4,033
Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect TFT ABS 101,279 4,650
TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy 81,700 3,751
TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXconnect 89,935 4,129

According to the calculation, the Honda Activa 125 commands a monthly EMI between 4,186 and 4,390, depending on the variant. The Suzuki Access 125's monthly EMI ranges between 4,033 and 4,650, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter 125 commands a monthly EMI ranging between 3,751 and 4,129, depending on the variant.

However, the consumers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors such as the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

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First Published Date: 20 Aug 2026, 14:42 pm IST
TAGS: Honda Activa 125 Suzuki Access 125 TVS Jupiter 125

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