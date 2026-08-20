Honda Activa 125 , Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 are the three most popular scooters in the Indian market. These three scooters sit in a segment, the 125 cc category of the Indian scooter market, which has been witnessing ever-increasing traction from consumers, owing to their focus on more powerful products than the 100-110 cc models. These three scooters have been known for offering a high value-for-money quotient, while promising power-packed performance and advanced technology-aided modern features.

Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 sit in a segment of the Indian scooter market, which sees a huge traction from the consumers who seek a value-for-money product promising power-packed performance and advanced features.

If you have been planning to buy a 125 cc scooter for your regular commuting purpose in and around the city, and the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI and compare them, we have considered the base and top-end trims of the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, and TVS Jupiter 125. The Honda Activa 125 is available in two variants: DLX and H-Smart, priced at ₹91,178 and ₹95,622 (ex-showroom), respectively. The Suzuki Access 125, on the other hand, comes priced between ₹87,827 and ₹101,279 (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The TVS Jupiter 125 is priced between ₹81,700 and ₹89,935 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

To calculate the EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, the rate of interest as 9.5%, and the repayment tenure as 24 months.

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Honda Activa 125 DLX ₹ 91,178 9.5% 24 months ₹ 4,186 Honda Activa 125 H-Smart ₹ 95,622 ₹ 4,390 Suzuki Access 125 Disc ₹ 87,827 ₹ 4,033 Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect TFT ABS ₹ 101,279 ₹ 4,650 TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 81,700 ₹ 3,751 TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXconnect ₹ 89,935 ₹ 4,129

According to the calculation, the Honda Activa 125 commands a monthly EMI between ₹4,186 and ₹4,390, depending on the variant. The Suzuki Access 125's monthly EMI ranges between ₹4,033 and ₹4,650, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter 125 commands a monthly EMI ranging between ₹3,751 and ₹4,129, depending on the variant.

However, the consumers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors such as the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: