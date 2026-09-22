2026 Triumph Daytona 660 launched at 9.99 lakh with upgrades

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the updated 2026 Daytona 660 in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh. The latest version replaces the outgoing motorcycle and comes with a series of upgrades focused on suspension, tyres and equipment. The updated Daytona 660 is ₹11,000 more expensive than the previous model, which was priced at ₹9.88 lakh.

2026 Triumph Daytona 660: What's new?

The biggest update on the 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 is the revised front suspension. The motorcycle continues with a 41 mm Showa upside-down fork, but it now gets compression and rebound adjustability. Suspension travel remains unchanged at 110 mm. At the rear, the motorcycle continues with a preload-adjustable monoshock offering 130 mm of travel.

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Triumph has also made the bi-directional quickshifter a standard feature. On the outgoing Daytona 660, the quickshifter was offered as an optional accessory. The updated motorcycle also switches from Michelin Power 6 tyres to Metzeler M9 RR rubber.

2026 Triumph Daytona 660 gets new colours

The design of the Daytona 660 remains largely unchanged, but Triumph has introduced three new colour options for the 2026 model. These include Aluminium Silver with Sapphire Black highlights, Cosmic Yellow with Sapphire Black highlights, and Sapphire Black.

2026 Triumph Daytona 660 engine and specifications

There are no mechanical changes to the powertrain. The Daytona 660 continues to use a 660cc inline three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine produces around 95hp and 68Nm of torque. The motorcycle also retains its steel perimeter frame and twin front disc brakes with radial callipers.

The Daytona 660 continues to use a sporty riding position while retaining an emphasis on everyday usability. Triumph positions the motorcycle as a middleweight sports bike that combines a full-faired design with a relatively practical riding setup.

2026 Triumph Daytona 660 price in India

The 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This represents a ₹11,000 increase over the outgoing model. The updated motorcycle is now listed on Triumph India's website.

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