Suzuki Avenis Key Specs
- Engine124 cc
- Mileage55 kmpl
- Power8.7 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque10 Nm
- Kerb Weight106 kg
The Suzuki Avenis 125 remains a top contender in the sporty 125cc scooter segment for 2026, combining aggressive styling with practical performance. Targeted at young riders and urban commuters, it continues to offer a sharp design language inspired by its larger sportbike siblings.
As of April 2026, the Suzuki Avenis is available in three distinct variants with competitive ex-showroom pricing.
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi)
|Avenis 125 Standard Edition
|₹84,293
|Avenis 125 Regular
|₹85,942
|Avenis 125 Special Edition
|₹86,677
Note: On-road prices typically range between ₹1,11,232 and ₹1,22,000 depending on the city, registration, and insurance choices.
The 2026 model retains its refined and fuel-efficient powertrain, ensuring a balance between pep and economy.
Suzuki has updated the 2026 lineup with fresh aesthetic options and functional tech to stay ahead of the competition.
The Avenis 125 is built for agility in city traffic with a lightweight kerb weight of just 106 kg. The 780mm seat height makes it accessible for a wide range of riders, while the telescopic front suspension and 12-inch front wheel ensure a stable and comfortable ride over varied urban surfaces. Its sharp body lines are complemented by a bright LED headlamp and a uniquely designed twin-lens LED tail lamp.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Suzuki Avenis
|Rs. 83,793Onwards
|124.3 cc
|8.7 PS
|10 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1895 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Pleasure Plus
|Rs. 69,766Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.1 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1769 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|AvenisVSPleasure Plus
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|2.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Steel
|AvenisVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|-
|2200 W
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|1345 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|AvenisVSEpluto 7G
|Suzuki Access 125
|Rs. 77,684Onwards
|124 cc
|8.42 PS
|10.2 Nm
|Scooters
|105 kg
|1835 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|AvenisVSAccess 125
|Honda Dio 125
|Rs. 86,733Onwards
|123.92 cc
|8.30 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Scooters
|104 kg
|1830 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|AvenisVSDio 125
Suzuki Avenis is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Suzuki Avenis 125 for its sporty design, smooth performance, and excellent fuel economy. Enhanced comfort and practical features have also been noted, while some concerns about seating comfort remain.
|Max Power
|8.7 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|10 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
Popular Suzuki Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters