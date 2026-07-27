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SUZUKI Avenis

₹83,793 - 86,177*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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The Suzuki Avenis 125 remains a top contender in the sporty 125cc scooter segment for 2026, combining aggressive styling with practical performance. Targeted at young riders and urban commuters, it continues to offer a sharp design language inspired by its larger sportbike siblings.

Suzuki Avenis 125 Price and Variants 2026

As of April 2026, the Suzuki Avenis is available in three distinct variants with competitive ex-showroom pricing.

VariantEx-Showroom Price (Delhi)
Avenis 125 Standard Edition 84,293
Avenis 125 Regular 85,942
Avenis 125 Special Edition 86,677

Note: On-road prices typically range between 1,11,232 and 1,22,000 depending on the city, registration, and insurance choices.

Technical Specifications

The 2026 model retains its refined and fuel-efficient powertrain, ensuring a balance between pep and economy.

  • Engine: 124.3cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled.
  • Performance: Generates a maximum power of 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm.
  • Technology: Equipped with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) to optimise fuel combustion and reduce friction.
  • Transmission: Smooth Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT).
  • Fuel Efficiency: Delivers an impressive mileage of approximately 50 to 55 kmpl under standard riding conditions.

Key Features for the Modern Rider

Suzuki has updated the 2026 lineup with fresh aesthetic options and functional tech to stay ahead of the competition.

  • New Visuals: The Special Edition now features a premium Pearl Glacier White / Metallic Oort Gray dual-tone paint scheme.
  • Smart Connectivity: The Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster provides turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, and phone battery status.
  • Utility: Offers a spacious 21.8-litre under-seat storage compartment and a front rack with a built-in USB charging socket.
  • Safety: Features a Combined Braking System (CBS) with a 190mm front disc brake for stable stopping power.
  • Convenience: Includes an external fuel filler cap, eliminating the need to open the seat at gas stations.

Design and Ergonomics

The Avenis 125 is built for agility in city traffic with a lightweight kerb weight of just 106 kg. The 780mm seat height makes it accessible for a wide range of riders, while the telescopic front suspension and 12-inch front wheel ensure a stable and comfortable ride over varied urban surfaces. Its sharp body lines are complemented by a bright LED headlamp and a uniquely designed twin-lens LED tail lamp.

Suzuki Avenis Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    55 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.7 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    106 kg
View All Avenis SpecsView specs icon

Suzuki Avenis Variants

Suzuki Avenis price starts at ₹ 83,793 and goes up to ₹ 86,177 (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Avenis comes in 3 variants. Suzuki Avenis's top variant is Special Edition.
3 Variants Available
Avenis Standard Edition
₹83,793*
124.3 cc
90 kmph
Avenis STD
₹85,441*
124.3 cc
90 kmph
Avenis Special Edition
₹86,177*
124.3 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Suzuki Avenis Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
Formula 1 returns to Malaysia after nine years due to regional instability, replacing Bahrain Grand Prix in October.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Union Ministers advocate for ethanol-blended fuel, promoting E85 for lower costs and cleaner energy alternatives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Apr 2026
Suzuki expands Avenis Special Edition with a new dual-tone color scheme, enhancing its sporty appeal without hardware changes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Apr 2026
India's auto dealers warn of supply disruptions due to rising raw material costs from the West Asia conflict, despite record sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Feb 2026
Raoul Hyman and Alister Yoong won dramatic races at the inaugural Goa round of the Indian Racing Festival.Read Full Story

Suzuki Avenis Visual Comparison

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Suzuki Avenis comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Suzuki Avenis
Suzuki Avenis image
Rs. 83,793Onwards
4.4108
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Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
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Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelAvenisVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards--2200 W30 NmScooters76 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyAvenisVSEpluto 7G
Suzuki Access 125Suzuki Access 125 imageRs. 77,684Onwards
4.5199
124 cc8.42 PS10.2 NmScooters105 kg1835 mmDiscDrumAlloyAvenisVSAccess 125
Honda Dio 125Honda Dio 125 imageRs. 86,733Onwards
4.92
123.92 cc8.30 PS10.5 NmScooters104 kg1830 mmDiscDrumAlloyAvenisVSDio 125

Suzuki Avenis Images

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Suzuki Avenis Colours

Suzuki Avenis is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Metallic Mat Black And Metallic Mat Titanium Silver
Glass Sparkle Black
Glossy Sparkle Black And Pearl Mira Red
Glossy Sparkle Black Pearl Glacier White
Champion Yellow No 2 Glossy Sparkle Black
Metallic mat black and metallic mat titanium silver

Suzuki Avenis Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
AvenisvsPleasure Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
AvenisvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
AvenisvsEpluto 7G
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

77,684 - 98,378
AvenisvsAccess 125
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

86,733 - 91,683
AvenisvsDio 125
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
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Suzuki Avenis User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.3Features
3.9Safety
4.6Design
4.6Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Suzuki Avenis User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Suzuki Avenis 125 for its sporty design, smooth performance, and excellent fuel economy. Enhanced comfort and practical features have also been noted, while some concerns about seating comfort remain.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSporty design and aesthetics
  • check circle iconSmooth engine performance
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency (42-62 kmpl)
  • check circle iconUser-friendly connectivity features
  • check circle iconComfortable rear seat

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHard seat for long rides
  • warning iconThin rear tire affecting stability
  • warning iconMissing pass light switch and hazard lights
  • warning iconBuild quality concerns with body panels
  • warning iconOn-road price higher compared to Access
Value Choice
The sharp lines really help in cutting wind at high speeds. Doesn't feel like it's struggling. A very stable machine on the highway.
By: Tarun Rastogi (Apr 30, 2026)
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Stylish Tail Light
I love getting call alerts on my dash. It prevents me from stopping to check my phone. Avenis 125 is perfect for busy people.
By: Suresh Chandra Gupta (Apr 30, 2026)
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Fun to Ride
Just regular oil changes and it runs like new. 15,000 km done and no major issues. Engine is still as silent as day one.
By: Umesh Chaturvedi (Apr 30, 2026)
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Smooth for Pillion
Even at 80kmph, there are no hand-numbing vibrations. Suzuki has done a great job with engine damping. Very smooth ride quality.
By: Shivam Pandit (Apr 30, 2026)
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Fuel Cap Position
The split LED tail lamp is unique. People often ask me which bike this is. It looks very premium from behind. Highly recommend.
By: Varun Gulati (Apr 30, 2026)
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Suzuki Avenis Related News

Suzuki has added a new Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour to the Avenis Special Edition.
Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
22 Apr 2026
Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
There are no mechanical updates on the Avenis with this update. It continues to be powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of torque.
Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
6 Aug 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 17: 2025 Suzuki Avenis launched, MG Windsor Pro delivery begins, Hyundai hybrid powertrain in works
18 May 2025
Suzuki Avenis will be offered in four colour schemes.
2025 Suzuki Avenis launched at 91,400, is now OBD2 compliant
17 May 2025
View all
 Suzuki Avenis Related News

Suzuki Avenis Specifications and Features

Max Power8.7 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque10 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage55 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine124 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Avenis specs and features

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