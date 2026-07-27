The Suzuki Avenis 125 remains a top contender in the sporty 125cc scooter segment for 2026, combining aggressive styling with practical performance. Targeted at young riders and urban commuters, it continues to offer a sharp design language inspired by its larger sportbike siblings.

Suzuki Avenis 125 Price and Variants 2026

As of April 2026, the Suzuki Avenis is available in three distinct variants with competitive ex-showroom pricing.

Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) Avenis 125 Standard Edition ₹ 84,293 Avenis 125 Regular ₹ 85,942 Avenis 125 Special Edition ₹ 86,677

Note: On-road prices typically range between ₹1,11,232 and ₹1,22,000 depending on the city, registration, and insurance choices.

Technical Specifications

The 2026 model retains its refined and fuel-efficient powertrain, ensuring a balance between pep and economy.

Engine: 124.3cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled.

124.3cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled. Performance: Generates a maximum power of 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Generates a maximum power of 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Technology: Equipped with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) to optimise fuel combustion and reduce friction.

Equipped with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) to optimise fuel combustion and reduce friction. Transmission: Smooth Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT).

Smooth Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT). Fuel Efficiency: Delivers an impressive mileage of approximately 50 to 55 kmpl under standard riding conditions.

Key Features for the Modern Rider

Suzuki has updated the 2026 lineup with fresh aesthetic options and functional tech to stay ahead of the competition.

New Visuals: The Special Edition now features a premium Pearl Glacier White / Metallic Oort Gray dual-tone paint scheme.

The Special Edition now features a premium Pearl Glacier White / Metallic Oort Gray dual-tone paint scheme. Smart Connectivity: The Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster provides turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, and phone battery status.

The Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster provides turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, and phone battery status. Utility: Offers a spacious 21.8-litre under-seat storage compartment and a front rack with a built-in USB charging socket.

Offers a spacious 21.8-litre under-seat storage compartment and a front rack with a built-in USB charging socket. Safety: Features a Combined Braking System (CBS) with a 190mm front disc brake for stable stopping power.

Features a Combined Braking System (CBS) with a 190mm front disc brake for stable stopping power. Convenience: Includes an external fuel filler cap, eliminating the need to open the seat at gas stations.

Design and Ergonomics

The Avenis 125 is built for agility in city traffic with a lightweight kerb weight of just 106 kg. The 780mm seat height makes it accessible for a wide range of riders, while the telescopic front suspension and 12-inch front wheel ensure a stable and comfortable ride over varied urban surfaces. Its sharp body lines are complemented by a bright LED headlamp and a uniquely designed twin-lens LED tail lamp.