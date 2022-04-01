HT Auto
New Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition launched at 86,500

 The new Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition will be sold alongside the previously introduced Ride Connect Edition and Race Edition of the Avenis scooter. 
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 12:47 PM
Suzuki Motorcycle India rides in the Standard Edition of New Suzuki Avenis.
Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday announced the launch of the Standard Edition of its new sporty Suzuki Avenis scooter. The new trim has been priced at 86,500 which is 200 cheaper than the previous base trim present.

Previously, the brand announced the launch of the Ride Connect Edition and Race Edition of the Avenis. Suzuki added that within just three months of launch, the Avenis has gathered high demand from the customers, however, the brand did not reveal how many units have been sold to date.

The Avenis sources power from the trusted 125cc engine with FI technology. The engine is capable of delivering 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750rpm and torque of 10Nm at 5,500rpm. The scooter weighs just 106 kg which makes it one of the lightest scooters in the segment.

(Also Read: Suzuki Avenis 125 road test review: Why should Ntorq have all the fun?)

The also comes kitted with some LED lighting for the headlamp as well as tail lamp, in addition, it also gets what Suzuki likes to call ‘motorcycle inspired indicators’. Suzuki has also given the scooter an external hinge-type fuel cap for ease of fuelling and other features include large under-seat space.

“We are thankful to our customers for the response that Avenis has received in the Indian market. The scooter was launched with a thought process that a product with a trusted engine and advanced sporty design has the ability to disrupt the market. It turned out to be true as we got phenomenal response from the customers for Avenis. In fact, today Avenis has become one of the high selling products from the house of Suzuki Motorcycle India. The introduction of the Standard Edition of Avenis is an effort from the company to provide Gen Z customers with more options to choose from," said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 12:21 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki Avenis Suzuki India 2022 Suzuki Avenis New Suzuki Avenis
