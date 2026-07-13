Specs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/27
DISCONTINUED

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

₹73,340 - 89,748*
4Expert Score
4.7
14
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
Jupiter [2013-2024]vsPleasure Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Jupiter [2013-2024]vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Jupiter [2013-2024]vsEpluto 7G
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

68,846 - 79,973
Jupiter [2013-2024]vsDio
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

74,369 - 87,693
Jupiter [2013-2024]vsActiva 6G
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    109.7 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    50 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    7.88 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    78 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.8 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    107 kg
View All Jupiter [2013-2024] SpecsView specs icon

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Videos

  • Full Videos

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Variants

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] price starts at ₹ 73,340 and goes up to ₹ 89,748 (Ex-showroom). TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] comes in 6 variants. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]'s top variant is Classic.
6 Variants Available
Jupiter [2013-2024] Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
109.7 cc
78 kmph
Jupiter [2013-2024] STD
₹77,458*
109.7 cc
78 kmph
Jupiter [2013-2024] ZX
₹82,233*
109.7 cc
78 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Jupiter [2013-2024].
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Honda Dio
VS
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]Select model
Honda DioSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] image
Rs. 73,340Onwards
4.714
109.7 cc7.47 PS8.4 NmScooters107 kg1834 mmDrumDrumSheet Metal
Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
4.6106
110.9 cc8.1 PS8.70 NmScooters106 kg1769 mmDrumDrumAlloyJupiter [2013-2024]VSPleasure Plus
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.628
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelJupiter [2013-2024]VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards--2200 W30 NmScooters76 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyJupiter [2013-2024]VSEpluto 7G
Honda DioHonda Dio imageRs. 68,846Onwards
4.6704
109.51 cc7.76 PS9.3 NmScooters103 kg1808 mmDrumDrumGolden Steel RimJupiter [2013-2024]VSDio
Honda Activa 6GHonda Activa 6G imageRs. 74,369Onwards
4.41535
109.51 cc7.99 PS9.05 NmScooters105 kg1833 mm-DrumAlloyJupiter [2013-2024]VSActiva 6G

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillionPeppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernityEngine has mild vibrations that can be improved

TVS Motor Company is getting aggressive in the 125 cc segment, and how. Soon after the new Raider 125, the company announced the new Jupiter 125, the bigger sibling of the popular Jupiter 110. The latter has given a really tough fight to the Honda Activa, which is the most-selling scooter in the Indian market. Needless to say, TVS aims to repeat the success story with the new Jupiter. And I was called to TVS' own test track in Hosur to get my first-hand experience on the 2021 Jupiter 125. And here's what I found.  

The mature and the menace:

TVS has been very clear in its vision for the Jupiter brand and the new higher cc model only reiterates the same. The Jupiter 125 hasn't transformed into a sportier offering or a maxi-scooter that's picking up quite fast in the Indian market (or maybe TVS has other plans for those customers). It builds upon the basics of the smaller model. And the company's focus on practicality, convenience, and ease, is evident.

TVS has been very clear in its vision for the Jupiter brand and the new higher cc model only reiterates the same.
TVS has been very clear in its vision for the Jupiter brand and the new higher cc model only reiterates the same.

On the outside, it features a fairly fresh design theme, which still looks connected to the pre-existing model. There is a generous use of chrome all-around, LED front headlamps, DRLs, and of course a metal body to keep the customers content. There is also a wide footboard which as per TVS has been designed to serve as a workhorse. It can even accommodate a full-size gas cylinder if you have to, but I remember also keeping the same on my previously owned Bajaj Krystal scooter's footboard which was comparatively much smaller in size. So in that sense, the Jupiter 125 can accommodate much more than just a gas cylinder. 

TVS has shifted the external fuel filler cap on the Jupiter 125 from the tail to the front side.
TVS has shifted the external fuel filler cap on the Jupiter 125 from the tail to the front side.

There are hooks on both sides around the footboard, which only adds to the convenience, but speaking of which, TVS has shifted the external fuel filler cap from the tail to the front side. The same can be accessed with the use of a multi-function key switch that also unlocks the seat that provides access to the largest-in-segment boot space that is also claimed to be enough to fit in two mid-sized motorcycle helmets. Needless to say, this is one of the key highlights of the Jupiter 125 that is sure to give it an edge over its segment rivals. Adding on to the features list of the Jupiter 125 is the USB socket which is again very smartly placed over the right side of the key switch. There is also a pocket down below that will be used to keep the phone (and other paraphernalia) while on charge. Other feature additions to the scooter include the use of boot light, alloy wheels, disc brakes, and much more. 

The Jupiter 125 also uses a new dash that incorporates an analogue speedometer along with a small digital display located to the right side of the meter. While the cluster remains brimming with information that its typical customer will require, but at the current market needs, a fully digital screen could have been a more welcoming move. 

The Jupiter 125 uses a new dash that incorporates an analouge speedometer along with a small digital display located to the right side of the meter.
The Jupiter 125 uses a new dash that incorporates an analouge speedometer along with a small digital display located to the right side of the meter.

While the scooter really does make an impression with its fresh styling, the fact that the quality isn't exactly consistent throughout left me wanting. While the switchgear feels of decent build, the connecting panels and joints are visible on certain parts if you look closely. Also, the side body though comes in metal, shakes, and rattles a bit when the scooter is revved hard.

New from skin to bone:

TVS says that the Jupiter 125 is fresh from the ground up. Its 124.8 cc single-cylinder isn't a reworked version of the NTorq's powertrain. Also, to compare, the output is different which stands at 8.3 PS/10.5 Nm for Jupiter. Also, the engine uses 2V technology, unlike the NTorq which gets 3V configuration. Thus the company's focus to give the Jupiter 125 a different character remains quite evident.   

Engine on the Jupiter 125 uses 2V technology, unlike the NTorq which gets 3V configuration.
Engine on the Jupiter 125 uses 2V technology, unlike the NTorq which gets 3V configuration.

The Jupiter 125 also receives the Intelli-Go technology from TVS which boosts the overall efficiency of the scooter. It automatically turns off the engine when parked for a while, or waiting at red lights. And then you don't have to tap the starter, just twist the accelerator a bit while holding the brake and the engine comes back to life. This in return aids in a greater fuel economy. For the record, the company has yet not claimed the fuel economy figures on Jupiter 125; but has been quoted saying that it is ‘much more than the rivals’. The engine accelerates with a punch and delivers a very linear output till the top end. Also, I would stretch my neck out to say that it is one of the most refined units in the segment, and TVS has done a commendable job on the powertrain. 

There is also a new chassis to support the requirements of the powertrain. This as per TVS has been tuned to keep the handling agile and dynamic, with minimal resistance. As a result, the Jupiter 125 feels easy to handle and also enough capable to take corners with confidence. 

The Jupiter 125 receives the Intelli-Go technology from TVS which boosts the overall efficiency of the scooter.
The Jupiter 125 receives the Intelli-Go technology from TVS which boosts the overall efficiency of the scooter.

The final words:

The contenders in the Indian 125 cc scooter space are going to feel the heat as the TVS Jupiter 125 is built to take down the segment topper with its refined powertrain, feature-packed body, and practical approach. If only TVS could have added a more modern-looking instrument panel, but I am only nit-picking here.

 

 

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Images

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Image 1
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Image 2
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Image 3
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Image 4
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Image 5
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Image 6

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Colours

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] is available in the 14 Colours in India.

Mystic Grey
Midnight Black
Titanium Grey
Walnut Brown
Metallic Blue
Olive Gold
Starlight Blue
Pristine White
New Metallic Blue
Matte Black
Royal Wine
Metallic Titanium Grey
Regal Purple
Copper Bronze
Mystic grey

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.5Safety
4.9Design
4.8Value For Money
4.7Comfort
Write a Review

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the TVS Jupiter for its fantastic design, good mileage, and spacious storage, making it ideal for city commuting. However, some mention engine noise over time and suggest improved suspension.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning design
  • check circle iconImpressive mileage
  • check circle iconSpacious storage
  • check circle iconComfortable ride
  • check circle iconReliable engine

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine noise develops over time
  • warning iconSuspension could be improved
  • warning iconPrice could be lower
  • warning iconBasic features in lower variants
  • warning iconSimilar aesthetics to competitors

User Reviews

Mileage is best
I have one in black colour and I absolutely love its features. Every ride is enjoyable, the mileage is great, and it's perfectly budget-friendly.
By: Shivam (Jun 14, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect in every way
Compared to other companies, TVS is one of the best. The Jupiter scooter and their motorbikes, along with the services, are just amazing!
By: Preeti (May 11, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best for riding
I like the scooty; it's perfectly average and reasonably priced for a middle-class family, but the price could be slightly lower.
By: Manish (Apr 11, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
This scooty runs well everywhere
This scooty average is very good its comfortable scooter features are very good i recommend to buy this scooty
By: Mohit thakur (Apr 4, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect running bike
In a way, it looks quite decent. However, after a year of use, I've noticed that the engine has started making more noise.
By: Kumar (Apr 3, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Related News

TVS iQube offers a natural upgrade from TVS Jupiter 110.
5 electric scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from the TVS Jupiter 110
13 Jul 2026
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 13: 2025 Yezdi Roadster review, TVS Jupiter 110 special edition launched & more…
14 Sept 2025
The all-new Jupiter 110 has been launched in a special Stardust Black colour.
TVS launches Jupiter 110 Special Edition at 93,031; Check what's special…
13 Sept 2025
The new TVS Jupiter will be offered in two colour schemes.
Auto recap, May 29: TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched, Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted and more
30 May 2025
View all
 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Related News

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Specifications and Features

Max Power7.88 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque8.8 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage50 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightDigital
Engine109.7 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed78 kmph
View all Jupiter [2013-2024] specs and features

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesTVS BikesTVS Jupiter [2013-2024]