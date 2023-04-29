Honda Activa to TVS Jupiter: Top 10 best-selling scooters in India

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released the list of best-selling scooters of 2022-2023. The list is dominated by Honda Activa as the manufacturer sold 21.50 lakh units of it. It is quite ahead of the TVS Jupiter which is in second place with 7.30 lakh units sold. In third place, there is Access from Suzuki. the manufacturer sold 4.99 lakh units.

After the Access, there is another scooter from TVS, the Ntorq which is known for its performance and handling. It is quite popular among new buyers and youth. The brand sold 2.91 lakh units of the Ntorq in 2022-23. Following the Ntorq is a Honda, Dio to be precise. It sold 2.53 lakh units during the time frame. Honda Dio is known for its funky looks and it also caters to the young market.

In sixth and seventh place are scooters Pleasure and Destini 125. Both scooters are from Hero MotoCorp. The manufacturer sold 1.70 lakh units of Pleasure and 1.28 lakh of Destini 125. In eighth place is the Suzuki Burgman with 1.20 lakh units.

Top 10 best selling scooters of 2022-23

A surprise on the list is the TVS iQube Electric, in the ninth position. TVS Motor Company sold 97,000 units of the iQube electric scooter. In tenth place, there is Yamaha Ray with 96,000 units. It is important to note that all these sales figures are for 2022-23.

A special mention here goes to Honda Activa with 21.50 lakh sales. The Activa is the second best-selling two-wheeler in the Indian market. In first place was the Hero Splendor with 32.56 lakh units. The thing that is common between both these two-wheelers is they are tried and tested products so people trust them and they have been using them for a very long time.

