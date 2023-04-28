HT Auto
Hero Splendor to Honda Activa: These are the best-selling two-wheelers in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2023, 16:02 PM
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released the list of best-selling two-wheelers of 2022-2023. The graph is being led by Hero Splendor as the manufacturer sold 32.56 lakh units in 2022-23. The second most-sold two-wheeler is the Honda Activa which clocked a sales figure of 21.50 lakh units. The one thing that is common between these two-wheelers are known for their reliability and are priced well.

Hero Splendor is the best-selling motorcycle of 2022-23
In third place, there is the Honda CB Shine which is quite a popular 125 cc motorcycle. Honda sold 12.09 lakh units of the Shine. The brand is also working on introducing a more affordable version of the Shine, it is called Shine 100. Then there is the Hero HF Deluxe which sold 10.52 lakh units.

Bajaj Pulsar scored fifth place as the manufacturer sold 10.29 lakh units. The Pulsar is one of the oldest and most iconic brands in the Indian motorcycle industry. Bajaj introduced a whole new sporty commuter segment with the Pulsar brand.

Top ten two-wheelers sold in 2022-23
The sixth place is taken by a scooter from TVS Motor Company. It is the Jupiter which has become quite popular in the past few years. It is practical and loaded with features and some people prefer it over the Honda Activa. The company sold 7.30 lakh units of Jupiter.

Then there is the Bajaj Platina, a very popular commuter motorcycle that is on sale in the Indian market. Bajaj sold 5.34 lakh units of Platina during 2022-23.

In eighth place is Suzuki Access which is also gaining popularity slowly. It sold 4.99 lakh units in the Indian market. The Access and the Jupiter are the primary rivals to the Honda Activa which is clearly quite ahead in terms of sales numbers.

Currently, there are not a lot of mopeds on sale in the Indian market. TVS XL is the most popular one and it has been on sale for a very long time. TVS sold 4.42 lakh units of the TVS XL moped in 2022-23.

Then there is the TVS Apache which sold 3.49 units during 2022-23. The Apache is the primary rival to the Bajaj Pulsar.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2023, 16:02 PM IST
