Bosch to launch urban navigate-on-autopilot functions in Chinese cities: Report
A vehicle model featuring Robert Bosch GmbH's autonomous driving system during the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing, China, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Slowing demand for electric vehicles, heightened trade tensions and questions about whether Western legacy automakers can interest Chinese consumers will be the talk of Beijing as executives from top global car marques descend on the capital for the Auto China show. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Bosch will launch urban navigate-on-autopilot (NOA) functions with its advanced driving assistance system in May, Markus Heyn, chairman of Bosch’s mobility division, said on Friday.
The German auto parts supplier seeks to cover more than 20 cities in China this year, Heyn said during the Beijing auto show.
NOA refers to functions similar to what Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistant software is able to achieve such as driving in urban traffic without human intervention.
First Published Date: 26 Apr 2024, 09:11 AM IST
