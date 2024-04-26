HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Bosch To Launch Urban Navigate On Autopilot Functions In Chinese Cities: Report

Bosch to launch urban navigate-on-autopilot functions in Chinese cities: Report

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2024, 09:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The German auto parts supplier seeks to cover more than 20 cities in China this year, Heyn said during the Beijing auto show.
Bosch Beijing Auto Show
A vehicle model featuring Robert Bosch GmbH's autonomous driving system during the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing, China, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Slowing demand for electric vehicles, heightened trade tensions and questions about whether Western legacy automakers can interest Chinese consumers will be the talk of Beijing as executives from top global car marques descend on the capital for the Auto China show. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Bosch Beijing Auto Show
A vehicle model featuring Robert Bosch GmbH's autonomous driving system during the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing, China, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Slowing demand for electric vehicles, heightened trade tensions and questions about whether Western legacy automakers can interest Chinese consumers will be the talk of Beijing as executives from top global car marques descend on the capital for the Auto China show. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Bosch will launch urban navigate-on-autopilot (NOA) functions with its advanced driving assistance system in May, Markus Heyn, chairman of Bosch’s mobility division, said on Friday.

The German auto parts supplier seeks to cover more than 20 cities in China this year, Heyn said during the Beijing auto show.

NOA refers to functions similar to what Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistant software is able to achieve such as driving in urban traffic without human intervention.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2024, 09:11 AM IST
TAGS: Bosch Bosch Auto Tech Beijing Auto Show 2024 Auto China 2024

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.