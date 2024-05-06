HT Auto
HT Auto
Lexus India Marks Another Positive Year With 63% Growth In Fy24. Check Details

Lexus India marks another positive year with 63% growth in FY24. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 May 2024, 15:39 PM
Follow us on:
  • Lexus India stated that the flagship model, Lexus ES300h has been a cornerstone of the brand's growing popularity in India.
Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance
Lexus India launched the NX 350h Overtrail and LM 350h since Janurary 2024
Japanese luxury carmaker, Lexus India has recorded 63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the financial year 2023-24. Meanwhile the company posted a 60 per cent growth in April 2024 as compared to the same month last year. The company stated that the flagship model, Lexus ES300h has been a cornerstone of the brand's growing popularity in India.

Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President, Lexus India, stated that the year 2023-24 stands as one of Lexus's most successful performances in our seven years of presence in India. Lexus recently introduced the NX 350h Overtrail. Priced at 71,17,000 ex-showroom, the NX 350h Overtrail is now available at Lexus Guest Experience Centres across the country.

Distinguished by its blacked-out exterior treatment, the NX 350h boasts a spindle grille, door mirrors, door frame, roof rails, and door handles finished in black. Riding on higher profile tyres and matte black alloy wheels, the NX 350h promises an enhanced ride quality, aided by additional ground clearance and Adaptive Variable Suspension.

Inside, the NX 350h features a colour palette inspired by the Monolith, accentuated by Geo Layer door trim inspired by nature. The interior's juxtaposition of light and shade draws inspiration from the natural hues of the earth and trees, creating a harmonious ambiance.

Also Read : Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched at 71.17 lakh. Check what's different

Powering the NX 350h Overtrail is Lexus's fourth-generation hybrid system, which pairs a 2.5L naturally aspirated in-line 4-cylinder engine with a hybrid system, delivering a total power output of 240 bhp. The vehicle's aerodynamics have been meticulously crafted to optimise performance and efficiency on every drive.

Prior to the NX 350h Overtrail, Lexus introduced the LM 350h MPV, available in seven-seater and four-seater configurations, priced at 2 crore and 2.5 crore respectively (ex-showroom, India). Sharing its underpinnings with the Toyota Vellfire, the LM 350h embodies futuristic styling, highlighted by its massive spindle grille, LED headlamps, and full-width LED taillight.

Inside the LM 350h, the luxury MPV comes with features such as aircraft-style recliner seats, a 23-speaker surround sound system, pillow-style headrests, a refrigerator, and a 48-inch television. The vehicle is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine, delivering 246 bhp and 239 Nm of torque, paired with an eCVT automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system for optimal performance on any terrain.

With the introduction of these premium offerings, Lexus India continues to set new benchmarks in luxury and innovation, reaffirming its commitment to delivering unparalleled driving experiences to discerning Indian consumers.

First Published Date: 06 May 2024, 15:39 PM IST
TAGS: Vellfire Lexus NX lexus india lexus es300h lexus nx 350h lexus lm 350h

