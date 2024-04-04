HT Auto
Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched at 71.17 lakh. Check what's different

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2024, 15:50 PM
  • Lexus NX 350h uses a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with a hybrid system.
Lexus NX 350h Overtrail
Lexus NX 350h Overtrail comes with higher ground clearance when compared to the standard model.
Lexus India's latest addition to the NX 350h line-up is the NX 350h Overtrail. The new model will be available at Lexus Guest Experience Centres across the country priced at 71,17,000 ex-showroom. It comes with a few cosmetic changes that help the SUV with its road presence. There is a new exclusive colour scheme for the Overtrail version which is called Moon Desert.

The exterior now gets blacked-out treatment. So, the spindle grille, door mirrors, door frame, roof rails and door handles are now finished in black. The NX 350h runs on higher profile tyres which should help in ride quality and they wrap alloy wheels that are finished in matte black. There is also extra ground clearance and Adaptive Variable Suspension.

The interior gets a colour palette that is inspired by the Monolith. It is complemented by Geo Layer door trim inspired by nature. The contrast of light and shade is extracted from the natural colours of the earth and trees found in nature.

Powering the NX 350h Overtrail is the fourth generation hybrid system of Lexus. It combines a 2.5 L naturally aspirated in-line 4-cylinder engine with a hybrid system. The total power output stands at 240 bhp. Lexus has given special attention to aerodynamics.

Lexus NX 350h Overtrail gets blacked-out elements for the exterior.
Lexus NX 350h Overtrail gets blacked-out elements for the exterior.

The Lexus NX 350h Indian line-up including the Overtrail comes with the ease of connected technology i.e. DCM (Data Communication Module) and connected services providing access to Safety, Connect (E-Call, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Remote Immobilization, Driver Alert, Find my Car), Service Connect (Service History, Service Estimate, Service Reminder, RSA, Pro Care) and Comfort Connect (Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/Unlock, Remote AC, Remote Power Windows, Remote Status Check through smartphones.

The luxury SUV also get Advanced Driver Aids Systems such as Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, SRS Airbags and Safe Exit Assist.

Also Read : Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India, prices start at 2 crore

The brand offers 8 years or 1.6 lakh kilometers of hybrid battery warranty along with 5 years of Road Side Assistance which should ensure peace of mind. Mr. Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President, Lexus India said, “We are thrilled to launch the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail in India, a vehicle that embodies the spirit of outdoor luxury. Inspired and imbibing the various elements of nature and coexisting sustainably, the Overtrail project embarks Lexus’ latest offering on new lifestyle in the great outdoors setting. From unique features that sets the OVERTRAIL apart, to offering ‘Complete Peace of Mind’ with an 8 years/160,000 km hybrid battery warranty, we believe that the new Lexus NX 350h Overtrail is bound to have a strong appeal to our esteemed guests and is all set to redefine a new standard in the luxury Urban SUV segment in India".

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2024, 15:16 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Executive Indian NX Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Lexus India NX 350h

