Skoda finalises 10 names for its new sub-compact SUV for India ahead of debut

Skoda has announced that it has finalised 10 names for its upcoming sub-compact SUV in India. The Czech auto giant had launched a campaign on social media asking participants to pick names for its new SUV which will be its bet against rivals like Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Kia Sonet , Hyundai Venue as well as the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO. The carmaker plans to introduce the new sub-compact SUV next year with global debut scheduled to take place in March 2025.

Earlier this year, Skoda had announced that it plans to expand its lineup by entering the most competitive segment among SUVs. The Czech auto giant revealed that a new SUV is being developed based on the same platform as its other two flagship models Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan. After shortlisting 15 names sent by users on social media, Skoda has now finalised 10 names from more than two lakh entries on its social media platform. These include Kylaq, Kymaq, Kwiq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kosmiq, Kaiq, Kayaq, Kliq and Karmiq. Out of these 10 names, Skoda had suggested five itself during the announcement. One lucky winner, whose chosen name will be used as the nameplate for the upcoming SUV, will get a chance to own one and also visit the Skoda headquarters in Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic.

The names shortlisted by Skoda for its new SUV follow the nomenclature used by the carmaker for its models across the world. Following the likes of Kushaq and Kodiaq, the shortlisted names also start with the letter ‘K’ and ends with ‘Q’. In India, the Kushaq took this legacy forward, which will be seen next on the subcompact SUV.

The new Skoda SUV will be based on the carmaker's MQB-A0-IN platform which also underpins the Kushaq and Slavia. Both the models have secured five-start safety ratings at the Global NCAP. Expect the upcoming SUV to be also one of the safest in the segment. Skoda has said the new SUV will be its most accessible offering in India with prices expected to start from under ₹10 lakh.

