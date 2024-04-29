Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV launching today. Key facts we already know

HT Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra has been making headlines with its upcoming compact SUV XUV 3XO over the last few days. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is slated to launch on April 29 in India as a significantly revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV300, which remains the automaker's key offering in the highly competitive compact SUV segment in the country, where it locks horns with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza etc. Upon launch, the XUV 3XO will revise this competition in the segment.

Mahindra has already teased the XUV 3XO multiple times over the last few days revealing the details of the upcoming compact SUV. Here are the key facts about the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Design

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a design that is heavily revamped from the Mahindra XUV300. It sports a completely redesigned front profile with a new radiator grille flanked by fresh LED projector headlamps complemented by LED daytime running lights. Moving to the side profile, the car gets a new design for layered spoke alloy wheels, while at the back, there are revised design LED taillights. The tailgate looks different from the Mahindra XUV300 thanks to the sleek LED strip that connects the taillights.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO seems a major departure from the XUV300 when it comes to features as well. It sports a large panoramic sunroof, which the homegrown car manufacturer claims is the largest in the segment. The dashboard layout is new and houses a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system that is complemented by a fully digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system is powered by the AdrenoX operating system and is paired with a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Seats and upholstery materials too have been updated to offer a more premium vibe over the XUV300. Other updates include a new steering wheel, revised centre console, wireless smart device charger, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree surround view camera.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety

Mahindra is tight-lipped about the safety features of the XUV 3XO. Expect it to come with six airbags, a reverse parking camera, front and rear parking sensors and an ADAS suite among the safety features.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Powertrain

Mahindra has not revealed anything about the powertrain of the XUV 3XO so far. However, the compact SUV is expected to come with the same engine options as the XUV300. In that case, expect the power and torque figures to be retuned to offer better performance. However, one of the teasers from the OEM hints that the Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 20.1 kmpl, while it would be capable of sprinting 0-60 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2024, 08:38 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV300

