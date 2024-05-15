Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a new variant with six airbags. Check details

In response to intensifying competition in the Indian automotive market, Maruti Suzuki has launched a new mid-level Delta+ (O) variant of the Fronx, priced at ₹8.93 lakh. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (O) 1.2L AGS ESP variant is available for ₹9.43 lakh. Positioned between the Delta+ and Zeta variants, the new Delta+ (O) misses out on the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine but offers significant safety enhancements.

The Delta+ (O) variant includes six airbags, a notable upgrade from the dual frontal airbags in the Delta+ variant. This addition makes it the most affordable variant in the Fronx lineup to feature six airbags. Despite this enhancement, the Fronx Delta+ (O) variant costs ₹15,000 more than the corresponding Delta+ variant with dual airbags.

Maruti Suzuki’s move comes amid a series of strategic updates by competitors, including Tata Motors. Recently, Tata Motors revamped its subcompact SUV lineup by introducing new variants of the Tata Nexon. The starting price for the petrol variant of the Tata Nexon is now ₹8 lakh, while the diesel variant starts at ₹10 lakh.

Also watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

The new entry-level petrol variant, named Smart (O), is ₹15,000 cheaper than the previous base variant, Smart. These additions aim to challenge the lower variants of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which start at ₹7.49 lakh.

Additionally, Tata Motors has reduced the prices of the Smart + and Smart + S petrol variants by ₹30,000 and ₹40,000, respectively. The Smart + variant is now priced at ₹8.90 lakh, while the Smart + S variant costs ₹9.40 lakh.

For diesel variants, Tata Nexon has introduced two new options: Smart + and Smart + S. The Smart + is now the new entry-level diesel variant, priced at ₹10 lakh, and the Smart + S variant costs ₹10.60 lakh. These new diesel variants have led to a reduction of ₹1.10 lakh in the base price of the Nexon diesel.

