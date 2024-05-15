HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gets A New Variant With Six Airbags. Check Details

Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a new variant with six airbags. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2024, 06:05 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Positioned between the Delta+ and Zeta variants, the new Delta+ (O) misses out on the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine but offers significant safety enha
...
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (O) sits between Delta+ and Zeta variants
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (O) sits between Delta+ and Zeta variants

In response to intensifying competition in the Indian automotive market, Maruti Suzuki has launched a new mid-level Delta+ (O) variant of the Fronx, priced at 8.93 lakh. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (O) 1.2L AGS ESP variant is available for 9.43 lakh. Positioned between the Delta+ and Zeta variants, the new Delta+ (O) misses out on the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine but offers significant safety enhancements.

The Delta+ (O) variant includes six airbags, a notable upgrade from the dual frontal airbags in the Delta+ variant. This addition makes it the most affordable variant in the Fronx lineup to feature six airbags. Despite this enhancement, the Fronx Delta+ (O) variant costs 15,000 more than the corresponding Delta+ variant with dual airbags.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Wr-v 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2024
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Maruti Suzuki’s move comes amid a series of strategic updates by competitors, including Tata Motors. Recently, Tata Motors revamped its subcompact SUV lineup by introducing new variants of the Tata Nexon. The starting price for the petrol variant of the Tata Nexon is now 8 lakh, while the diesel variant starts at 10 lakh.

Also watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

The new entry-level petrol variant, named Smart (O), is 15,000 cheaper than the previous base variant, Smart. These additions aim to challenge the lower variants of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which start at 7.49 lakh.

Additionally, Tata Motors has reduced the prices of the Smart + and Smart + S petrol variants by 30,000 and 40,000, respectively. The Smart + variant is now priced at 8.90 lakh, while the Smart + S variant costs 9.40 lakh.

For diesel variants, Tata Nexon has introduced two new options: Smart + and Smart + S. The Smart + is now the new entry-level diesel variant, priced at 10 lakh, and the Smart + S variant costs 10.60 lakh. These new diesel variants have led to a reduction of 1.10 lakh in the base price of the Nexon diesel.

First Published Date: 15 May 2024, 06:05 AM IST
TAGS: Fronx Nexon Mahindra maruti suzuki fronx tata motors mahindra xuv 3xo tata nexon Maruti Suzuki Tata

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.