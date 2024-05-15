HT Auto
Hyundai Casper Nameplate Trademarked In India. Check Details

Hyundai Casper nameplate trademarked in India. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2024, 19:00 PM
  • In the global market, the Casper is sold with two 1.0-litre petrol engines and an electric powertrain is also being tested.
Image of Hyundai Casper used for representational purpose only.
Before Hyundai Motor India Limited launched Exter in the Indian market, the brand launched Casper in the global market. It was expected that the Casper would be the micro SUV that would make its way to our country but that didn't happen. However, now Hyundai has filed a trademark for the ‘Casper’ nameplate trademark.

Filing a trademark does not confirm the launch of a vehicle in the market. Manufacturers often do this to protect the nameplate and design of a vehicle. With Casper, it is highly unlikely that the brand will launch it in the Indian market. This is because the micro SUV is even smaller than the Grand i10 Nios which is a hatchback that the brand sells in India.

Having said that, there is a very small possibility that Hyundai will use the nameplate for its small electric vehicle which should launch in the coming years. The manufacturer is already working on an electric version of the Casper which is being tested in foreign countries. So, it could come to the Indian market and will compete against other affordable electric vehicles such as Tata Punch EV, Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

Hyundai Casper is based on the K1 platform, the same one used for the Hyundai i10. The Casper is smaller than the Kona and Venue SUVs. For comparison, this car has dimensions of 3,600 mm which means it is in the same class as the Suzuki Ignis and Renault Kwid.

Also Read : After India, Hyundai Venue production starts in this country. Check details

Hyundai is offering the Casper with two engine options. Both have a capacity of 1.0-litre but there is a naturally aspirated unit and a turbocharged unit. The two engines are capable of producing 75 hp and 99 hp of power respectively.

First Published Date: 15 May 2024, 19:00 PM IST
TAGS: Casper Grand i10 Nios Punch Casper Hyundai Motor India Limited Hyundai

