The Tata Punch iCNG is a key competitor in the compact SUV segment, offering a factory-fitted CNG option with dual-cylinder technology. Launched on August 3, 2023, the Punch CNG has quickly become a popular choice for urban commuters and families, blending the rugged appeal of an SUV with the cost-effectiveness of CNG fuel.

A standout feature of the Punch CNG is its dual-cylinder CNG technology, which uses two smaller CNG tanks under the boot floor, instead of a large tank taking over boot space. This solution preserves a significant amount of luggage space, eliminating the main drawback of traditional CNG cars. The Punch CNG is built on the ALFA-ARC platform, inheriting the same 5-star Global NCAP safety rating as its petrol counterpart.

Price, Variants & Innovative Twin-Cylinder Technology

The Tata Punch CNG is available in several variants, catering to a wide range of budgets and feature requirements. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Pure: Starting at ₹ 7.29 lakh

Starting at Adventure: Starting at ₹ 8.11 lakh

Starting at Accomplished: Starting at ₹ 9.51 lakh

Starting at Accomplished+ Sunroof: ₹ 9.99 lakh

CAMO Edition: Special variants with exclusive styling, starting at ₹ 10.16 lakh.

The twin-cylinder CNG technology is the car’s most significant feature. By splitting a single large tank into two smaller 30-litre cylinders and placing them below the boot floor, Tata has managed to offer a usable boot space of 210 litres, which is a strong figure for a CNG vehicle. This ensures that practicality is not sacrificed for fuel efficiency.

Engine, Performance & Mileage

The Punch CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron engine. This engine is optimized for both petrol and CNG operation, offering flexible performance.

Power Output (CNG Mode): 72.39 bhp and 103 Nm of torque

72.39 bhp and 103 Nm of torque Power Output (Petrol Mode): 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque

84.82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission option for the CNG variants.

5-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission option for the CNG variants. Fuel Efficiency: The Punch CNG delivers an impressive ARAI-certified mileage of 26.99 km/kg, making it highly economical for daily use.

Features & Safety

The Tata Punch CNG carries forward the same features as the petrol model, with amenities varying by trim.

Infotainment: The top trims come with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The top trims come with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Convenience: Other features include a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and a cooled glovebox.

Other features include a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and a cooled glovebox. Safety: In addition to its 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, the Punch CNG is equipped with essential safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX mounts. The CNG system also includes advanced safety features like thermal incident protection and a safety interlock for the fuel lid.

Rivals in the Indian Market

The Tata Punch CNG competes directly with other popular CNG-powered compact SUVs, including the:

Hyundai Exter CNG

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

Toyota Taisor CNG

With its unique twin-cylinder technology, high safety rating, and extensive feature list, the Tata Punch CNG presents a compelling package that sets it apart from its rivals, offering an uncompromised solution for buyers seeking an economical and practical SUV.



Tata Punch CNG FAQs

Does the Tata Punch have a CNG variant?

Yes, the Tata Punch is available with a CNG option. It uses Tata's innovative twin-cylinder technology, which places two small CNG tanks in the boot to free up space.

What is the mileage of the Tata Punch CNG?

The Tata Punch CNG has an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.99 km/kg. Real-world mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, but it is one of the most fuel-efficient micro-SUVs in its class.

What is the waiting period for the Punch CNG?

The waiting period for the Tata Punch CNG can vary significantly based on the city and the specific variant. While some sources indicate a waiting period of around 2 months, others report it can be as long as 6-8 months due to high demand. It is best to check with your local dealership for the most accurate information.

Is the Tata Punch CNG a good car to buy?

The Tata Punch CNG is considered a good car due to its balance of safety, practicality, and fuel efficiency. It is a 5-star rated car for safety and offers the convenience of an SUV-like body in a compact size. The twin-cylinder CNG setup is a major pro, as it doesn't compromise on boot space like a single-tank CNG car would. Some disadvantages include reports of gear stiffness and minor quality control issues with some plastic and rubber parts.

How does the Tata Punch CNG compare to the Maruti Swift CNG?

Mileage: The Swift CNG has an ARAI-certified mileage of 30.90 km/kg , which is higher than the Punch CNG's 26.99 km/kg .

The Swift CNG has an ARAI-certified mileage of , which is higher than the Punch CNG's . Engine: The Swift has a 1.2-liter engine that produces 76 bhp , while the Punch's 1.2-liter engine generates 72 bhp on CNG.

The Swift has a 1.2-liter engine that produces , while the Punch's 1.2-liter engine generates on CNG. Safety & Build: The Punch is a 5-star rated car for safety , whereas the Swift does not have a safety rating for its latest generation, but the older version received a 2-star rating. The Punch is generally seen as having a sturdier build.

The Punch is a , whereas the Swift does not have a safety rating for its latest generation, but the older version received a 2-star rating. The Punch is generally seen as having a sturdier build. Boot Space: The Punch offers a significantly larger boot space than the Swift CNG due to its twin-cylinder technology.



Should I buy the Tata Punch or the Tata Nexon?

Tata Punch: Ideal for city driving, with a compact size and excellent mileage. It is more affordable and has a 5-star safety rating.



Ideal for city driving, with a compact size and excellent mileage. It is more affordable and has a 5-star safety rating. Tata Nexon: A larger, more powerful sub-compact SUV with a higher ground clearance. It is better suited for highway driving and offers more premium features and space, but comes at a higher price.



What are the engine specifications of the Punch CNG?

The Tata Punch CNG is equipped with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Revotron engine. In CNG mode, it delivers a maximum power of 72 bhp and a peak torque of 103 Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

How does the twin-cylinder technology affect the car's boot space?

Tata's innovative twin-cylinder technology places two smaller CNG cylinders under the luggage board instead of a single large one. This setup allows the Punch CNG to offer a practical boot space of 210 liters, which is a significant advantage over other CNG cars that often have a much smaller or unusable boot.

What are the key safety features of the Punch CNG?

The Tata Punch is built on the ALFA platform and has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The CNG variants come equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a micro-switch that automatically shuts off the car when the fuel lid is opened for added safety during refueling.

What is the maintenance cost for the Punch CNG?

The estimated maintenance cost for the petrol variant over five years is around ₹23,561. The CNG version will have additional maintenance, including replacing the CNG filter every 2 years or 30,000 km, and a CNG filter valve annually or every 15,000 km, adding to the overall running cost.

What are some of the unique features of the Punch CNG?

The Punch CNG includes several unique features such as a voice-assisted electric sunroof and a "Direct Start in CNG" mode, which allows the car to be started directly on CNG without first switching to petrol. It also has a single ECU for a seamless switch between CNG and petrol fuels.