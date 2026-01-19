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TATA Punch CNG [2021-2026]

₹7.1 - 9.68 Lakhs*
4.7
29
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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The Tata Punch iCNG is a key competitor in the compact SUV segment, offering a factory-fitted CNG option with dual-cylinder technology. Launched on August 3, 2023, the Punch CNG has quickly become a popular choice for urban commuters and families, blending the rugged appeal of an SUV with the cost-effectiveness of CNG fuel.

A standout feature of the Punch CNG is its dual-cylinder CNG technology, which uses two smaller CNG tanks under the boot floor, instead of a large tank taking over boot space. This solution preserves a significant amount of luggage space, eliminating the main drawback of traditional CNG cars. The Punch CNG is built on the ALFA-ARC platform, inheriting the same 5-star Global NCAP safety rating as its petrol counterpart.

Price, Variants & Innovative Twin-Cylinder Technology

The Tata Punch CNG is available in several variants, catering to a wide range of budgets and feature requirements. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

  • Pure: Starting at 7.29 lakh
  • Adventure: Starting at 8.11 lakh
  • Accomplished: Starting at 9.51 lakh
  • Accomplished+ Sunroof: 9.99 lakh
  • CAMO Edition: Special variants with exclusive styling, starting at 10.16 lakh.

The twin-cylinder CNG technology is the car’s most significant feature. By splitting a single large tank into two smaller 30-litre cylinders and placing them below the boot floor, Tata has managed to offer a usable boot space of 210 litres, which is a strong figure for a CNG vehicle. This ensures that practicality is not sacrificed for fuel efficiency.

Engine, Performance & Mileage

The Punch CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron engine. This engine is optimized for both petrol and CNG operation, offering flexible performance.

  • Power Output (CNG Mode): 72.39 bhp and 103 Nm of torque
  • Power Output (Petrol Mode): 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission option for the CNG variants.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The Punch CNG delivers an impressive ARAI-certified mileage of 26.99 km/kg, making it highly economical for daily use.

Features & Safety

The Tata Punch CNG carries forward the same features as the petrol model, with amenities varying by trim.

  • Infotainment: The top trims come with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • Convenience: Other features include a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and a cooled glovebox.
  • Safety: In addition to its 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, the Punch CNG is equipped with essential safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX mounts. The CNG system also includes advanced safety features like thermal incident protection and a safety interlock for the fuel lid.

Rivals in the Indian Market

The Tata Punch CNG competes directly with other popular CNG-powered compact SUVs, including the:

  • Hyundai Exter CNG
  • Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG
  • Toyota Taisor CNG

With its unique twin-cylinder technology, high safety rating, and extensive feature list, the Tata Punch CNG presents a compelling package that sets it apart from its rivals, offering an uncompromised solution for buyers seeking an economical and practical SUV.


Tata Punch CNG FAQs

Does the Tata Punch have a CNG variant?

Yes, the Tata Punch is available with a CNG option. It uses Tata's innovative twin-cylinder technology, which places two small CNG tanks in the boot to free up space.

What is the mileage of the Tata Punch CNG?

The Tata Punch CNG has an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.99 km/kg. Real-world mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, but it is one of the most fuel-efficient micro-SUVs in its class.

What is the waiting period for the Punch CNG?

The waiting period for the Tata Punch CNG can vary significantly based on the city and the specific variant. While some sources indicate a waiting period of around 2 months, others report it can be as long as 6-8 months due to high demand. It is best to check with your local dealership for the most accurate information.

Is the Tata Punch CNG a good car to buy?

The Tata Punch CNG is considered a good car due to its balance of safety, practicality, and fuel efficiency. It is a 5-star rated car for safety and offers the convenience of an SUV-like body in a compact size. The twin-cylinder CNG setup is a major pro, as it doesn't compromise on boot space like a single-tank CNG car would. Some disadvantages include reports of gear stiffness and minor quality control issues with some plastic and rubber parts.

How does the Tata Punch CNG compare to the Maruti Swift CNG?

  • Mileage: The Swift CNG has an ARAI-certified mileage of 30.90 km/kg, which is higher than the Punch CNG's 26.99 km/kg.
  • Engine: The Swift has a 1.2-liter engine that produces 76 bhp, while the Punch's 1.2-liter engine generates 72 bhp on CNG.
  • Safety & Build: The Punch is a 5-star rated car for safety, whereas the Swift does not have a safety rating for its latest generation, but the older version received a 2-star rating. The Punch is generally seen as having a sturdier build.
  • Boot Space: The Punch offers a significantly larger boot space than the Swift CNG due to its twin-cylinder technology.

Should I buy the Tata Punch or the Tata Nexon?

  • Tata Punch: Ideal for city driving, with a compact size and excellent mileage. It is more affordable and has a 5-star safety rating.
  • Tata Nexon: A larger, more powerful sub-compact SUV with a higher ground clearance. It is better suited for highway driving and offers more premium features and space, but comes at a higher price.

What are the engine specifications of the Punch CNG?

The Tata Punch CNG is equipped with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Revotron engine. In CNG mode, it delivers a maximum power of 72 bhp and a peak torque of 103 Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

How does the twin-cylinder technology affect the car's boot space?

Tata's innovative twin-cylinder technology places two smaller CNG cylinders under the luggage board instead of a single large one. This setup allows the Punch CNG to offer a practical boot space of 210 liters, which is a significant advantage over other CNG cars that often have a much smaller or unusable boot.

What are the key safety features of the Punch CNG?

The Tata Punch is built on the ALFA platform and has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The CNG variants come equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a micro-switch that automatically shuts off the car when the fuel lid is opened for added safety during refueling.

What is the maintenance cost for the Punch CNG?

The estimated maintenance cost for the petrol variant over five years is around 23,561. The CNG version will have additional maintenance, including replacing the CNG filter every 2 years or 30,000 km, and a CNG filter valve annually or every 15,000 km, adding to the overall running cost.

What are some of the unique features of the Punch CNG?

The Punch CNG includes several unique features such as a voice-assisted electric sunroof and a "Direct Start in CNG" mode, which allows the car to be started directly on CNG without first switching to petrol. It also has a single ECU for a seamless switch between CNG and petrol fuels.

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Alternatives

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Punch CNG [2021-2026]vsPunch
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
Punch CNG [2021-2026]vsMagnite
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
Punch CNG [2021-2026]vsFronx
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.81 - 9.61 Lakhs
Punch CNG [2021-2026]vsExter
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
Punch CNG [2021-2026]vsUrban Cruiser Taisor
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Punch CNG [2021-2026]vsBrezza

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1199 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    26.99 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    72.39 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    210 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    103 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Punch CNG [2021-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Variants

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] price starts at ₹ 7.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.68 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] comes in 9 variants. Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]'s top variant is Accomplished Plus (S) iCNG Dual Tone.
9 Variants Available
Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG
₹7.3 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG
₹8.12 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure Plus iCNG
₹8.47 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon28 Dec 2025
Delhi's government plans to extend a green cess on petrol and CNG vehicles to encourage electric vehicle adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Dec 2025
Tata Motors is set to unveil the updated Punch SUV in 2026, featuring design changes, a refined interior, and unchanged engine options.Read Full Story

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Visual Comparison

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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] image
Rs. 7.1 LakhsOnwards
4.729
72 bhp103 NmManualCompact SUV2187 mm210 litres3827 mm1742 mm1615 mm-
Tata PunchTata Punch imageRs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
4.31149
72 bhp103 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6193 mm210 litres3876 mm1742 mm1615 mm-Punch CNG [2021-2026]VSPunch
Nissan MagniteNissan Magnite imageRs. 5.65 LakhsOnwards
4.3472
99 bhp152 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-205 mm447 L3994 mm1758 mm1572 mm5 metresPunch CNG [2021-2026]VSMagnite
Maruti Suzuki FronxMaruti Suzuki Fronx imageRs. 6.85 LakhsOnwards
4.3847
99 bhp147.6 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6190 mm308 litres3995 mm1765 mm1550 mm4.9 metresPunch CNG [2021-2026]VSFronx
Hyundai ExterHyundai Exter imageRs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
4.3140
82 bhp113.8 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--3830 mm1643 mm1723 mm-Punch CNG [2021-2026]VSExter
Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorToyota Urban Cruiser Taisor imageRs. 7.76 LakhsOnwards
4.7108
99 bhp147.6 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6190 mm308 litres3995 mm1765 mm1550 mm4.9 metresPunch CNG [2021-2026]VSUrban Cruiser Taisor

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Images

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Image 1
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Image 2
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Image 3
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Image 4
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Image 5
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Image 6

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Colours

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Tornado Blue With White Roof
Calypso Red With White Roof
Meteor Bronze With Black Roof
Altomic Orange With Black Roof
Tropical Mist With Black Roof
Daytona Grey With Black Roof
Orcus White With Black Roof
Grassland Beige With Piano Black Roof
Foliage Green With White Roof
Tornado blue with white roof

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.9Safety
4.6Design
4.9Value For Money
4.8Comfort
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise Tata Punch for its striking design, safety features, and strong performance, particularly in budget-friendly CNG variants. However, some cite issues with mileage and compact space.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and bold design
  • check circle iconExcellent safety features
  • check circle iconGood value for money
  • check circle iconComfortable and spacious for a small family
  • check circle iconSmooth driving experience

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconAverage performance in hilly areas
  • warning iconMileage can be poor in tough conditions
  • warning iconCompact size may feel small
  • warning iconInitial gear shifting issues reported
  • warning iconFit and finish quality could improve

User Reviews

Best SUV. Value product
Stylish look, best SUV, and great value for money. A must-buy! Safe, reliable, and absolutely love it. It looks amazing and is perfect for both city driving and highway trips.
By: Deepali Nagare (Jan 18, 2026)
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Perfect Budget Friendly Car.
The major highlight is its look. its look is perfect micro-SUV. Bold style. Major attraction is the safety. its build quality gives confidence to drive on highway due to no compromise in safety. CNG milage is also good which is around 20 plus in city traffic. Compare to the service cost is similar to the other brands as Maruti, Hyundai etc. After sales service need to improve. Overall, it's a budget friendly car for an Indian middle class 4-member family in its segment.
By: Mahesh Pawar (Nov 22, 2025)
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Stylish and Comfortable Ride
This car looks very good, the price is reasonable for the product, and it’s comfortable to use. I really like it.
By: Manoj (Nov 1, 2025)
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Excellent Speed and Stability
This car drives very well on the highway, the steering balance is excellent, and it maintains speed smoothly. The exterior look is impressive, and the car comes with both CNG and petrol options.
By: AVINASH DHAKAD (Oct 28, 2025)
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Feels Like a Bullet
Sporty look, easy to drive, good features, and economical within budget. Smooth to ride and a great choice for middle-class customers.
By: Anil Jhajharia (Oct 3, 2025)
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Related News

Tata Punch SUV comes available in petrol only, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain options. Which one should you put your money on?
Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Which model to go for
1 Aug 2024
Tata Punch SUV comes available in petrol only, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain options. Which one should you put your money on?
Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Price and specification
29 Apr 2024
Tata Punch iCNG will be offered in three variants and two packs.
Tata Punch CNG mileage revealed. Check how it compares against Hyundai Exter CNG
11 Aug 2023
The Tata Punch CNG will come with twin-cylinder technology that brings two 30-litre tanks under the boot space as a more practical storage solution
Tata Punch CNG to be launched tomorrow. Tiago & Tigor CNG to be updated too
3 Aug 2023
The Tata Punch CNG is expected to be launched later this month
Tata Punch CNG pre-bookings begin at select dealerships ahead of launch
2 Aug 2023
View all
 Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Related News

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Specifications and Features

Max Power72.39 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCompact SUV
Max Torque103 Nm
Mileage26.99 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
View all Punch CNG [2021-2026] specs and features

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