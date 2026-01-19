Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Key Specs
- Engine1199 cc
- Mileage26.99 kmpl
- Power72.39 bhp
- FuelCNG
- Boot Space210 litres
- Max Torque103 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Tata Punch iCNG is a key competitor in the compact SUV segment, offering a factory-fitted CNG option with dual-cylinder technology. Launched on August 3, 2023, the Punch CNG has quickly become a popular choice for urban commuters and families, blending the rugged appeal of an SUV with the cost-effectiveness of CNG fuel.
A standout feature of the Punch CNG is its dual-cylinder CNG technology, which uses two smaller CNG tanks under the boot floor, instead of a large tank taking over boot space. This solution preserves a significant amount of luggage space, eliminating the main drawback of traditional CNG cars. The Punch CNG is built on the ALFA-ARC platform, inheriting the same 5-star Global NCAP safety rating as its petrol counterpart.
The Tata Punch CNG is available in several variants, catering to a wide range of budgets and feature requirements. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
The twin-cylinder CNG technology is the car’s most significant feature. By splitting a single large tank into two smaller 30-litre cylinders and placing them below the boot floor, Tata has managed to offer a usable boot space of 210 litres, which is a strong figure for a CNG vehicle. This ensures that practicality is not sacrificed for fuel efficiency.
The Punch CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron engine. This engine is optimized for both petrol and CNG operation, offering flexible performance.
The Tata Punch CNG carries forward the same features as the petrol model, with amenities varying by trim.
The Tata Punch CNG competes directly with other popular CNG-powered compact SUVs, including the:
With its unique twin-cylinder technology, high safety rating, and extensive feature list, the Tata Punch CNG presents a compelling package that sets it apart from its rivals, offering an uncompromised solution for buyers seeking an economical and practical SUV.
Yes, the Tata Punch is available with a CNG option. It uses Tata's innovative twin-cylinder technology, which places two small CNG tanks in the boot to free up space.
The Tata Punch CNG has an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.99 km/kg. Real-world mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, but it is one of the most fuel-efficient micro-SUVs in its class.
The waiting period for the Tata Punch CNG can vary significantly based on the city and the specific variant. While some sources indicate a waiting period of around 2 months, others report it can be as long as 6-8 months due to high demand. It is best to check with your local dealership for the most accurate information.
The Tata Punch CNG is considered a good car due to its balance of safety, practicality, and fuel efficiency. It is a 5-star rated car for safety and offers the convenience of an SUV-like body in a compact size. The twin-cylinder CNG setup is a major pro, as it doesn't compromise on boot space like a single-tank CNG car would. Some disadvantages include reports of gear stiffness and minor quality control issues with some plastic and rubber parts.
The Tata Punch CNG is equipped with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Revotron engine. In CNG mode, it delivers a maximum power of 72 bhp and a peak torque of 103 Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.
Tata's innovative twin-cylinder technology places two smaller CNG cylinders under the luggage board instead of a single large one. This setup allows the Punch CNG to offer a practical boot space of 210 liters, which is a significant advantage over other CNG cars that often have a much smaller or unusable boot.
The Tata Punch is built on the ALFA platform and has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The CNG variants come equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a micro-switch that automatically shuts off the car when the fuel lid is opened for added safety during refueling.
The estimated maintenance cost for the petrol variant over five years is around ₹23,561. The CNG version will have additional maintenance, including replacing the CNG filter every 2 years or 30,000 km, and a CNG filter valve annually or every 15,000 km, adding to the overall running cost.
The Punch CNG includes several unique features such as a voice-assisted electric sunroof and a "Direct Start in CNG" mode, which allows the car to be started directly on CNG without first switching to petrol. It also has a single ECU for a seamless switch between CNG and petrol fuels.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]
|Rs. 7.1 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|103 Nm
|Manual
|Compact SUV
|2
|187 mm
|210 litres
|3827 mm
|1742 mm
|1615 mm
|-
|Tata Punch
|Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|103 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|193 mm
|210 litres
|3876 mm
|1742 mm
|1615 mm
|-
|Punch CNG [2021-2026]VSPunch
|Nissan Magnite
|Rs. 5.65 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|152 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|205 mm
|447 L
|3994 mm
|1758 mm
|1572 mm
|5 metres
|Punch CNG [2021-2026]VSMagnite
|Maruti Suzuki Fronx
|Rs. 6.85 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|147.6 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|190 mm
|308 litres
|3995 mm
|1765 mm
|1550 mm
|4.9 metres
|Punch CNG [2021-2026]VSFronx
|Hyundai Exter
|Rs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
|82 bhp
|113.8 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|3830 mm
|1643 mm
|1723 mm
|-
|Punch CNG [2021-2026]VSExter
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
|Rs. 7.76 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|147.6 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|190 mm
|308 litres
|3995 mm
|1765 mm
|1550 mm
|4.9 metres
|Punch CNG [2021-2026]VSUrban Cruiser Taisor
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] is available in the 9 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise Tata Punch for its striking design, safety features, and strong performance, particularly in budget-friendly CNG variants. However, some cite issues with mileage and compact space.
|Max Power
|72.39 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Compact SUV
|Max Torque
|103 Nm
|Mileage
|26.99 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
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