Punch CNG is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 5 variants. The price of Punch CNG Accomplished Dazzle S CNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.88 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Accomplished Dazzle S CNG is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron Max Torque: 103 Nm @ 3230 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 210 litres Mileage of Accomplished Dazzle S CNG is 26.99 kmpl.