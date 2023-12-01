Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsTataPunch CNGAccomplished iCNG

Tata Punch CNG Accomplished iCNG

1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
9.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Tata Punch CNG Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Punch CNG specs and features

Punch CNG Accomplished iCNG Latest Updates

Punch CNG is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 5 variants. The price of Punch CNG Accomplished iCNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.97 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron
  • Max Torque: 103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 210 litres
    • ...Read More

    Tata Punch CNG Accomplished iCNG Price

    Accomplished iCNG
    ₹9.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,84,900
    RTO
    65,094
    Insurance
    46,590
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,97,084
    EMI@21,431/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Tata Punch CNG Accomplished iCNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Revotron
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 70 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 70 R15
    Bootspace
    210 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Length
    3827 mm
    Wheelbase
    2445 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black / White
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Punch CNG Accomplished iCNG EMI
    EMI19,288 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,97,375
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,97,375
    Interest Amount
    2,59,910
    Payable Amount
    11,57,285

    Tata Punch CNG other Variants

    Pure iCNG
    ₹8.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,09,000
    RTO
    51,540
    Insurance
    40,116
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,01,156
    EMI@17,220/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Adventure iCNG
    ₹8.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Adventure Rhythm iCNG
    ₹9.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished Dazzle S CNG
    ₹10.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Tata Punch CNG Alternatives

    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet HTE 1.5

    6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Punch CNG vs Sonet
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo N4

    8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Punch CNG vs Bolero Neo

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details