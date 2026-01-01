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Punch CNG [2021-2026]PriceMileageSpecifications
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Front Left Side
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Front Left Side 1
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Grille
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Headlight
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Rear Left View
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Rear Wiper
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
60 Offers Available
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Punch CNG [2021-2026] specs and features

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG Prices

The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG, equipped with a 1.2 Revotron and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG Mileage

All variants of the Punch CNG [2021-2026] offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG Colours

The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG is available in 9 colour options: Tornado Blue With White Roof, Calypso Red With White Roof, Meteor Bronze With Black Roof, Atomic Orange With Black Roof, Tropical Mist With Black Roof, Daytona Grey With Black Roof, Orcus White With Black Roof, Grassland Beige With Piano Black Roof, Foliage Green With White Roof.

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG Engine and Transmission

The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 72 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 103 Nm @ 3230 rpm of torque.

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Punch CNG [2021-2026]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs or the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 11.13 Lakhs.

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG Specs & Features

The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG Price

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG

₹9.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,11,990
RTO
67,739
Insurance
37,168
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,17,397
EMI@19,718/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3827 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Wheelbase
2445 mm
Height
1615 mm
Width
1742 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
210 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Digital Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black / White
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG EMI
EMI17,747 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,25,657
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,25,657
Interest Amount
2,39,138
Payable Amount
10,64,795

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] other Variants

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG

₹8.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,29,990
RTO
61,999
Insurance
34,924
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,27,413
EMI@17,784/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure Plus iCNG

₹9.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,46,990
RTO
71,289
Insurance
45,194
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,63,973
EMI@20,720/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure (S) iCNG

₹9.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,66,990
RTO
71,589
Insurance
38,674
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,77,753
EMI@21,016/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure Plus (S) iCNG

₹10.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,16,990
RTO
75,089
Insurance
40,042
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,32,621
EMI@22,195/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus iCNG

₹10.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,51,990
RTO
77,539
Insurance
41,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,71,029
EMI@23,021/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus iCNG Dual Tone

₹10.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,66,990
RTO
79,689
Insurance
49,611
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,96,790
EMI@23,574/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus (S) iCNG

₹11.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,990
RTO
80,899
Insurance
42,314
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,23,703
EMI@24,153/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus (S) iCNG Dual Tone

₹11.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,16,990
RTO
1,13,699
Insurance
51,451
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,82,640
EMI@25,420/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Alternatives

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
+1
Punch CNG [2021-2026]vsPunch
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
+8
Punch CNG [2021-2026]vsMagnite
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
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Punch CNG [2021-2026]vsFronx
Hyundai Exter

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5.81 - 9.61 Lakhs
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Punch CNG [2021-2026]vsExter
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7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
Punch CNG [2021-2026]vsUrban Cruiser Taisor
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7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
+5
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