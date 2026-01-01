|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG, equipped with a 1.2 Revotron and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Punch CNG [2021-2026] offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG is available in 9 colour options: Tornado Blue With White Roof, Calypso Red With White Roof, Meteor Bronze With Black Roof, Atomic Orange With Black Roof, Tropical Mist With Black Roof, Daytona Grey With Black Roof, Orcus White With Black Roof, Grassland Beige With Piano Black Roof, Foliage Green With White Roof.
The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 72 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 103 Nm @ 3230 rpm of torque.
In the Punch CNG [2021-2026]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs or the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 11.13 Lakhs.
The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.