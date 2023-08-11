Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Punch CNG comes in five CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Punch CNG measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm. The ground clearance of Punch CNG is 187 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Punch CNG sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Punch CNG price starts at ₹ 7.1 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.68 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch CNG comes in 5 variants. Tata Punch CNG top variant price is ₹ 9.68 Lakhs.
₹7.09 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹7.85 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.85 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹9.68 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price