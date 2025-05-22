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Punch CNG [2021-2026]MileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Front Left Side
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Front Left Side 1
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Grille
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Headlight
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Rear Left View
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.1 - 9.68 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Specs

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] comes in nine CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 26.99 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The ...Read More