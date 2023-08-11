Tata Punch CNG comes in five CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Punch CNG measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm. The ground clearance of Punch CNG is 187 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Punch CNG sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less