HT Auto
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5

Tata Punch CNG Specifications

Tata Punch CNG is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,09,900 in India. It is available in 5 variants, 1199.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual .
7.1 - 9.68 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Tata Punch CNG Specs

Tata Punch CNG comes in five CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Punch CNG measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Tata Punch CNG Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Accomplished Dazzle S CNG
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2 Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1619 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
26.99 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNG
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Length
3827 mm
Wheelbase
2445 mm
Height
1615 mm
Width
1742 mm
Bootspace
210 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black / White
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

Tata Punch CNG Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Punch CNG vs Nexon
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Punch CNG vs Sonet
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Punch CNG vs Bolero Neo
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

6.5 - 11.23 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Punch CNG vs Kiger
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Punch CNG vs XUV300 Turbo...

Tata Punch CNG News

Tata Punch iCNG will be offered in three variants and two packs.
Tata Punch CNG mileage revealed. Check how it compares against Hyundai Exter CNG
11 Aug 2023
The Tata Punch CNG will come with twin-cylinder technology that brings two 30-litre tanks under the boot space as a more practical storage solution
Tata Punch CNG to be launched tomorrow. Tiago & Tigor CNG to be updated too
3 Aug 2023
The Tata Punch CNG is expected to be launched later this month
Tata Punch CNG pre-bookings begin at select dealerships ahead of launch
2 Aug 2023
Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and Citroen eC3 electric hatchback are two of the new upcoming cars expected to be launched in India in February.
Innova Crysta diesel to Punch CNG: 5 cars likely to launch in India in February
31 Jan 2023
Tata Motors will launch the facelift version of its best-selling SUV Nexon in India on September 14.
Tata Nexon facelift SUV bookings open. To launch on this date
4 Sept 2023
View all
 

Tata Punch CNG Variants & Price List

Tata Punch CNG price starts at ₹ 7.1 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.68 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch CNG comes in 5 variants. Tata Punch CNG top variant price is ₹ 9.68 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Pure iCNG
7.09 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Adventure iCNG
7.85 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Adventure Rhythm iCNG
8.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Accomplished iCNG
8.85 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Accomplished Dazzle S CNG
9.68 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Trending Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

10.29 - 13.68 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

1.14 - 1.26 Cr
Check latest offers
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

73.5 - 74.5 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Nexon Facelift

Tata Nexon Facelift

8.5 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

70 - 90 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details