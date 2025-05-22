Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] comes in nine CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 26.99 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Punch CNG [2021-2026] measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm. The ground clearance of Punch CNG [2021-2026] is 187 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less