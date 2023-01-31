HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Innova Crysta Diesel To Punch Cng: 5 Cars Likely To Launch In India In February

Innova Crysta diesel to Punch CNG: 5 cars likely to launch in India in February

From electric cars to CNG vehicles; India is expected to see a few new cars hitting its shores in February. These new cars could range from MPV to hatchback and will include brand new model as well as new generation versions of older models. Prominent among the carmakers who are expected to launch cars next month are Toyota Motor, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor. While the official launch dates have not been announced yet, at least two of the upcoming cars are all but confirmed for next month.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2023, 17:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and Citroen eC3 electric hatchback are two of the new upcoming cars expected to be launched in India in February.
Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and Citroen eC3 electric hatchback are two of the new upcoming cars expected to be launched in India in February.
Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and Citroen eC3 electric hatchback are two of the new upcoming cars expected to be launched in India in February.
Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and Citroen eC3 electric hatchback are two of the new upcoming cars expected to be launched in India in February.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Motor recently started to accept booking for the new Innova Crysta. The Japanese auto giant reintroduced one of its best-selling models months after its strong hybrid version, called the Innova HyCross, made its debut in the country. The Innova Crysta will be launched with a diesel engine only. In its new avatar, the Innova Crysta get a new face with design tweaks. The new Toyota Innova Crysta will be powered by only a 2.4-litre diesel engine. It is likely to generate 148 bhp of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque.

Citroen eC3

Citroen is all set to launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, next month. The carmaker recently showcased the electric hatchback based on the C3. The French carmaker has opened the bookings for the EV. The eC3 is the third product from the French after the C5 Aircross and the C3. Citroen eC3 comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack and it claims to offer a range of 320 kms on a single charge. It aims to take on the Tata Tiago EV as its key rival.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
1987 cc | Petrol | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Hector Plus 2023
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹20 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Watch: Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?

Hyundai Verna

After more than two years, Hyundai Motor is likely to launch the new generation Verna in India in February. The Korean carmaker has been testing the new Verna on the streets and has been spied a number of times. The compact sedan, which rivals the likes of Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, is expected to come with new design and features. Under its hood, Hyundai is likely to equip the new Verna with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Tata Punch CNG

Tata Motors is expected to expand its CNG lineup with an SUV this time. Showcased for the first time during the recently-concluded Auto Expo 2023, the Punch CNG model is likely to be launched next month. The new Punch iCNG will come with two CNG cylinders instead of a large one to help in optimising cargo space of the boot. The engine will be the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron unit, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, that will produce 75.94 bhp and 97 Nm in CNG mode.

Lexus RX

Lexus unveiled the new generation RX SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. It is likely to be launched in India in the next few weeks. Lexus RX will be available in two powertrain variants – the RX 350h Luxury Hybrid, and the RX 500h F-Sport Performance. The carmaker has already started to accept bookings for both variants, hinting at its imminent launch. Lexus RX 350h Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre engine paired that can generate 247 hp, while the Lexus RX 500h F-Sport Performance will be offered with 2.4-litre turbocharged unit, the most powerful yet under the hood of any RX models. It can churn out 366 hp of power and 460 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2023, 17:02 PM IST
TAGS: Innova Crysta Toyota Motor Punch Tata Motors Citroen eC3 Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
28% OFF
Pidilite WD 40, 170 G Multipurpose Spray for Auto Maintenance, Rust Remover, Lubricant, Loosens Stuck & Rust Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling, All purpose Protectant & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 166 Rs. 230
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Benda_2
Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at ₹99,999
This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
Innova Crysta diesel to Punch CNG: 5 cars likely to launch in India in February
Innova Crysta diesel to Punch CNG: 5 cars likely to launch in India in February
EV sales in India likely to cross one crore per annum by 2030: Economic Survey
EV sales in India likely to cross one crore per annum by 2030: Economic Survey
Budget 2023: From FAME 2 extension to EV tax revision, what auto industry wants
Budget 2023: From FAME 2 extension to EV tax revision, what auto industry wants
Hyundai setups DC Ultra-Fast charging stations on key highways
Hyundai setups DC Ultra-Fast charging stations on key highways

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city