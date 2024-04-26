Toyota forays into car care services in India with T Gloss, will challenge 3M

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has become the first auto manufacturer in India to offer in-house car and detailing solutions. The company has announced the new T Gloss brand that will offer a host of services aimed to enhance the vehicle’s appearance inside and out. The Toyota T Gloss car detailing services will be available at each of the brand’s authorised dealerships across the country.

Toyota says its services under T Gloss not only improve the aesthetic appeal of the vehicles but also provide protection against environmental elements. As part of its car care solutions, T Gloss will offer ceramic coating, underbody coating, silencer coating and internal panel protection. Furthermore, customers can avail of comprehensive detailing and beautification services for the exterior and interior of their vehicles. It will also offer AC duct and evaporator cleaning services to circulate healthy air.

The services under T Gloss will be available to new and existing Toyota customers

Speaking about the new initiative, Sabari Manohar - Vice President, Sales & Service, Used Car Business - Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled to unveil T Gloss, an innovative and industry-first venture that underscores Toyota Kirloskar Motor's unwavering commitment to 'customer-first' philosophy. We are witnessing a growing trend among car owners who prioritise quality vehicle maintenance, and T Gloss is designed to meet their needs by helping them keep their cars in excellent condition aesthetically. T Gloss is a one-stop-shop solution aimed at offering customers high-quality car care solutions that are tailored specifically for Toyota vehicles to ensure the safety and upkeeping of vehicles ultimately designed to offer a peaceful ownership experience. This launch marks a significant another critical milestone in our journey of delivering Toyota owners an all-encompassing car care solution that seamlessly aligns with our core values of quality, durability, and reliability (QDR)"

T Gloss will be able to customise its services according to customer's needs. The company says it will be engaging trained professionals for the same. The new car care and detailing services are a part of the many new value-added services that Toyota India has been rolling out for customers. The manufacturer recently introduced the ‘Awesome New Car Delivery Solution,’ which saw the vehicle being delivered to the customer’s doorstep on a flatbed. Moreover, it's offering five years of complimentary roadside assistance as well.

