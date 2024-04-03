HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India, Prices Start At 7.73 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched in India, prices start at 7.73 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2024, 11:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx but gets its own identity with distinctive new styling and more. It is also mo
...
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets revised exterior styling.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets revised exterior styling.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Both models share the same underpinnings with the latter being a badge-engineered offering but Toyota has given the UC Taisor an identity of its own with new styling.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Styling

The new Urban Cruiser Taisor is identical to the Fronx in proportions but get a new front for a distinctive new look. The coupe-styled subcompact SUV gets a new and bolder honeycomb mesh grille finished in gloss black, new twin LED DRLs with the imposing Toyota logo in the centre. The SUV also gets tweaked LED taillights that connect via a light bar on the boot, while there are also restyled alloy wheels on the model. The Taisor retains the raked rear windscreen that gives the model its stylish appearance.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv500 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Interior

The cabin remains largely identical to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx with the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a twin-pod instrument console with a MID unit in the centre. The cabin gets a new dual-tone treatment while nearly all other features have been carried over. On the feature front, the Taisor comes equipped with an automatic climate control system, connected car technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera, head-up display, cruise control, automatic LED headlamps with DRLs, and more. The subcompact offering also gets a six-speaker sound system, push-button start/stop, and rear AC vents to keep things comfortable.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Engine Specifications

The new Toyota Taisor is offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine options. The 1.2 motor produces 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while the turbocharged unit develops 99 bhp and 148 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual with both power mills, while the naturally aspirated motor gets a 5-speed AMT and the turbo petrol gets a 6-speed torque converter. There is also a CNG powertrain available.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Rivals

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will compete against a host of subcompact SUVs including the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the Fronx. Just for comparison, prices for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx start from 7.51 lakh, going up to 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2024, 11:34 AM IST
TAGS: Fronx Kiger Urban Cruiser Magnite Toyota Kirloskar Motor Taisor Toyota India Toyota Taisor Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.