Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,73,500 in India. It is available in 12 variants, 998 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor mileage is 20.01-28.51 kmpl.
2 reviews
7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Key Specs
Engine998-1197 cc
Mileage20.01-28.51 kmpl
Fuel TypePerol,CNG
TransmissionBoth
About Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Latest Update

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Price & specification comparison
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Kia Sonet: Which one to choose

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Alternatives

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Variants & Price

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor price starts at ₹ 7.74 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes in 12 variants. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor's top variant is V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    E 1.2 Petrol MT
    7.74 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    S 1.2 Petrol MT
    8.6 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    E 1.2 CNG MT
    8.71 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
    8.99 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    S 1.2 Petrol AMT
    9.12 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    S Plus 1.2 Petrol AMT
    9.53 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    G 1.0 Petrol MT
    10.55 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    V 1.0 Petrol MT
    11.47 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    V 1.0 Petrol MT Dual Tone
    11.63 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    G 1.0 Petrol AT
    11.96 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    V 1.0 Petrol AT
    12.88 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone
    13.04 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Mileage20.01-28.51 kmpl
    Engine998-1197 cc
    Fuel TypePerol,CNG
    SunroofNo
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    		Mahindra XUV 3XOMahindra Bolero Neo PlusTata PunchMaruti Suzuki BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Fronx
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs
    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    ₹11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs
    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    ₹8.34 - 14.14 Lakhs
    ₹7.51 - 13.04 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    Engine
    998-1197 cc
    1197-1497 cc
    2184 cc
    1199 cc
    1462 cc
    998-1197 cc
    Mileage
    20-28.5 kmpl
    18.1-21.2 kmpl
    14 kmpl
    18.8-20.9 kmpl
    17.4-25.5 kmpl
    20-28.5 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Perol,CNG
    Petrol/Diesel
    Diesel
    Petrol
    Petrol/CNG
    Petrol/CNG
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Mileage

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor in India is available in Perol & CNG variant. Average mileage of Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor's petrol variant is 21.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    E 1.2 Petrol MT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    21.79 kmpl

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor User Reviews & Ratings

    4.5
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    1
    5 ratingrating star
    1
    Perfect suv for family
    Very good car good mileage cng is also good fronx copy but it is upgraded version perfect for family
    By: Parth Mokal (Apr 25, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    This is a wonder car .
    Arban cruse is a middle family’s car . It is very beautiful so it’s crazy and Osama mid size suv car and mileage super thanks.
    By: Manoj Kumar (Apr 16, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor News

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This crossover comes as the latest product under the Suzuki-Toyota global agreement for model and technology sharing.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Price & specification comparison
    11 Apr 2024
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes as a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and this crossover competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet among others.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Kia Sonet: Which one to choose
    11 Apr 2024
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Tata Nexon: Which one to choose
    9 Apr 2024
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes as a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, which is based on the Baleno premium hatchback.
    Planning to buy Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor? Here are the variants explained
    8 Apr 2024
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with few cosmetic changes when compared to the Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Differences explained
    4 Apr 2024
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor related Videos

    Toyota Motor has launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options as well as a CNG version.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
    3 Apr 2024
    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
    26 Nov 2022
    The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
    Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
    16 Nov 2022
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor FAQs

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor offers a competitive mileage, varying between 20.01-28.51 kmpl.
    The top variant of Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is the V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 Seater SUV.
    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes in perol,cng variant offering a mileage of 20.01-28.51 kmpl.
    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor includes a range of engine options from 998-1197 cc. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. With 12 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

