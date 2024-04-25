Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,73,500 in India. It is available in 12 variants, 998 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor mileage is 20.01-28.51 kmpl.

