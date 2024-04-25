|Engine
|998-1197 cc
|Mileage
|20.01-28.51 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Perol,CNG
|Transmission
|Both
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor price starts at ₹ 7.74 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes in 12 variants. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor's top variant is V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone.
₹7.74 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.6 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.71 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.12 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.53 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹10.55 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.47 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.63 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.96 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.88 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.04 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Mileage
|20.01-28.51 kmpl
|Engine
|998-1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Perol,CNG
|Sunroof
|No
|Model Name
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
|Mahindra XUV 3XO
|Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
|Tata Punch
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|Maruti Suzuki Fronx
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs
₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
₹11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs
₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
₹8.34 - 14.14 Lakhs
₹7.51 - 13.04 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4.5 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
|Engine
998-1197 cc
1197-1497 cc
2184 cc
1199 cc
1462 cc
998-1197 cc
|Mileage
20-28.5 kmpl
18.1-21.2 kmpl
14 kmpl
18.8-20.9 kmpl
17.4-25.5 kmpl
20-28.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Perol,CNG
Petrol/Diesel
Diesel
Petrol
Petrol/CNG
Petrol/CNG
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor in India is available in Perol & CNG variant. Average mileage of Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor's petrol variant is 21.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
