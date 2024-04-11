Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Kia Sonet: Which one to choose

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has become the latest entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Japanese car manufacturer launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor as an affordable crossover, which is basically a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx . The crossover comes as part of the Suzuki-Toyota global agreement for platform and technology sharing.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes as a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and this crossover competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon and Kia

The compact SUV and crossover segment is one of the most competitive spaces in the Indian market. In the last half a decade, this segment has witnessed a massive influx of new products from almost all the major automakers in the country. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor may not be a typical compact SUV but it is a compact crossover, based on a hatchback. However, despite being a hatchback-based crossover, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is expected to steal away some numbers from Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet.

We have already compared the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor with the Tata Nexon. here is a price and specification-based comparison between the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Kia Sonet.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Kia Sonet: Price

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes priced between ₹7.73 lakh and ₹13.03 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Kia Sonet comes priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹14.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Kia Sonet: Specifications

The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor crossover is available in two different petrol engine options. There is a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is available with a CNG combination as well. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 88.5 bhp peak power and 113 Nm maximum torque in petrol-only mode, while in CNG mode, it offers 76.44 bhp power and 98.5 Nm torque. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 98.6 bhp power and 147.6 Nm torque. Transmission options for the crossover include a five-speed manual unit, a five-speed AMT and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

On the other hand, the Kia Sonet compact SUV comes available in two petrol and a single diesel engine options. The petrol engine options for this compact SUV include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. The 1.2-litre petrol motor is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and it churns out 82 bhp peak power and 115 Nm torque. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine comes available with a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT as transmission options. This motor is capable of generating 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque.

The diesel variant of the Kia Sonet is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that is capable of pumping out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, and a six-speed automatic unit.

