Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Tata Nexon: Which one to choose

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched in the Indian passenger vehicle market as the latest product under Suzuki and Toyota's global partnership for platform and technology sharing. The Toyota crossover is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which is a premium offering from the automaker based on the Baleno premium hatchback and sold through the Nexa retail network.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched at a starting price tag of ₹7.73 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top trim of the car is priced at ₹13.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the crossover have already commenced, while deliveries are slated to start from next month. While the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor's major challenge will be to beat the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, on which it is based, it will also receive a tough run from compact SUVs such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet etc.

Here is a price and specification-based comparison between the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Tata Nexon.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Tata Nexon: Price

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is available at a pricing range of ₹7.73 lakh and ₹13.03 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Tata Nexon is available at a pricing range of ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Tata Nexon: Dimension

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width, and 1,550 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. On the other hand, Tata Nexon has 3,995 mm of length, 1,805 mm of width, 1,620 mm of height and a wheelbase of 2,498 mm.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Tata Nexon: Specification

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in two different petrol engine options. It has a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor is available with a CNG combination as well. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 88.5 bhp peak power and 113 Nm maximum torque in petrol-only mode, while in CNG mode, it offers 76.44 bhp power and 98.5 Nm torque. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 98.6 bhp power and 147.6 Nm torque. Transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual unit, a five-speed AMT and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Tata Nexon, unlike the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol motor is capable of pumping out 118.2 bhp peak power and 170 Nm maximum torque. The 1.5-litre diesel motor, on the other hand, generates 113 bhp peak power and 260 Nm torque. Transmission options for the Tata Nexon include a five-speed manual unit, a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed AMT and a seven-speed DCT. This compact SUV is currently not available in the CNG option, but the OEM is currently working on a petrol-CNG powertrain that is expected to launch soon.

