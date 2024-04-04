HT Auto
Toyota Taisor Deliveries To Commence From May 2024

Toyota Taisor deliveries to commence from May 2024

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2024, 17:53 PM
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is offered in five variants and three powertrain options.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Toyota Taisor will share its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Toyota Taisor will share its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently expanded its SUV lineup in India with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Taisor. It is the fourth model to come from the partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. Moreover, it is the most affordable SUV in Toyota's lineup as the Urban Cruiser has now been discontinued. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor starts at 7.73 lakh and goes up to 13.03 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The company has already opened bookings for a token amount of 11,000.

Earlier, Toyota has already rebadged the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Baleno, Ertiga and Ciaz. Both companies co-developed the mid-size SUVs, the Grand Vitara and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Then there is the Maruti Suzuki Invicto which is a rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross. Toyota has made some cosmetic changes to the Taisor so that it is easy to distinguish it from the Fronx. It gets a different set of LED Daytime Running Lamps, alloy wheels and rear tail lamps. The front grille and the bumper are also different so that they match the design language of some of the other Toyota vehicles.

Toyota is offering the Urban Cruiser Taisor with three powertrains. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine and a CNG powertrain. All engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbocharged engine also gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission whereas the naturally aspirated unit gets a 5-speed AGS.

Watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?

The naturally aspirated engine puts out 88 bhp and 113 Nm. While running on CNG, the power and torque output fall to 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm respectively. The turbocharged engine produces 99 bhp and 147 Nm.

Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Differences explained

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will compete against a host of subcompact SUVs including the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the Fronx.

The Taisor is being sold in five variants. There is E, S, S+, G and V. The CNG powertrain is only available with the base variant. The turbocharged engine is sold only with G and V trims.

