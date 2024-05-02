BMW M4 Competition M xDrive launched at 1.53 crore

BMW India has announced that they will be bringing the M4 Competition M xDrive to the Indian market through the CBU or Completely Built-Up route. The high-performance coupe is priced at ₹1.53 crore and the bookings are open at BMW's dealership network and online as well. For 2024, the M4 Competition M xDrive comes with a few cosmetic tweaks, changes to the cabin and a few mechanical updates as well.

BMW M4 Competition M xDrive comes with redesigned bumpers with adaptive headlamps and tail lamps that are inspired by BMW's M4 CSL. The BMW logo is now finished in high gloss black and there is an M graphic which is available as an option. The roof is now finished in carbon fibre which helps in lowering the centre of gravity and provides rigidity. On the sides, there is a new set of M-forged wheels double-spoke style alloy wheels and the brake calipers are finished in blue. Customers can also get the brake callipers in red by paying extra. The optional M Carbon exterior package includes inserts for the wide-open front air intakes and a rear diffuser, exterior mirror caps and an CFP rear spoiler.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BMW X3 M40i 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 86.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING BMW 5 Series 2024 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 70 Lakhs View Details BMW 5 Series 2993.0 cc 2993.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Land Rover Defender 2996.0 cc 2996.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.30 Cr Compare View Offers BMW X5 2998 cc 2998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Land Cruiser 250 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1 Cr View Details

The interior now gets a new M leather steering wheel with a flat bottom, a 12 o’clock marker and carbon fibre accents. Customers can opt for the M Alcantara steering wheel as well. The infotainment system runs on Operating System 8.5 and comes with voice activated BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The standard M sports seats offer manifold electrically operated adjustment options, integrated headrests and illuminated model logos. Heated seats for both driver and front passenger, with active seat ventilation, are offered as standard.

Also Read : BMW R 1300 GS bookings open at select dealerships, will launch soon

At the heart of the new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive is the M TwinPower Turbo S58 six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. This 3.0-litre powerplant drives all four wheels using BMW's xDrive system. The engine generates a maximum output of 530 bhp and a peak torque of 650 Nm with a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of just 3.5 seconds. The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with driving modes.

First Published Date: