In pics: Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid unveiled with 829 km range, gets 771 bhp V8
Here is a look at the new Bentley Flying Spur that was unveiled recently ahead of a 2025 launch. The luxury grand tourer now gets a twin-turbo hybrid
The fourth generation of the Bentley Flying Spur has been unveiled, and this time, the luxury grand tourer is ditching the old W12 engine for a twin-turbocharged hybrid V8 that promises a non-stop range of 829 km on a full tank and battery.
The 2025 Flying Spur gets fitted with a new grille with reworked air curtains that flank it on either side. The bumper is shaped more aggressively than before, with deeper contours that go around the car.
Bentley has dressed the cabin in leather combined with Dinamica fabric. The doors are wrapped in a 3D leather panels that stretch to the pillars. Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be accessed, and the My Bentley smartphone app provides remote connectivity.
The cabin of the Flying Spur benefits from a PM2.5 air purification system that can adapt air circulation according to the car's location. The second row gets rear AC vents and positioned above them is a touchscreen display module that allows access to the car's sound system. Among audio options is the 21-channel Naim for Bentley, claimed to be the best-in-car system.
The Flying Spur sports an Illuminated Flying B mascot that can either be configured in polished stainless steel (shown above) or black gloss. As part of further optional add-ons, Bentley provides its buyers with choices for animated welcome lamps and a panoramic sunroof.
Bentley is releasing a 'First Edition' model to commemorate the launch of the Flying Spur Speed. The car receives distinctive exterior badging, Animated Welcome Lamps, and stainless steel treadplates with 'First Edition' lettering.
The cabin is enhanced with First Edition badging on each seat, as well as a list of additional features that are optional on the Speed variant. This includes the Wellness Seating option, which offers comfort features including auto climate and posture settings for the seats.
The Bentley Flying Spur features an Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain that combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor. The entire unit produces 771 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The Flying Spur can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 285 kmph thanks to its eight-speed dual clutch gearbox.
The 2025 Flying Spur rides on the Bentley Performance Active Chassis that provides all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. The car features the Bentley Dynamic Ride system that incorporates twin-valve dampers to adapt to the driving situation.
The Spur's 25.9 kWh battery allows for a zero-emission EV-only range of 76 km, and it can be fully charged in two hours and 45 minutes. In this EV mode, the driver has access to 187 bhp and 450 Nm of torque, with top speed limited to 140 kmph. With a full battery and fuel tank, the Flying Spur can go for 829 km at a single stretch.
First Published Date: 12 Sep 2024, 13:57 PM IST
