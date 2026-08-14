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LAMBORGHINI Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
104
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Lamborghini Urus S: Overview

The Lamborghini Urus S is positioned as the Italian marque’s luxury performance SUV offering in India, with prices starting from 4.18 crore (ex-showroom). Introduced as a successor to the original Urus, the S variant combines Lamborghini’s aggressive styling, performance credentials, and everyday usability. It shares its underpinnings with the Urus Performante but comes with a more comfort-oriented setup, retaining the luxurious interior appointments and cutting-edge features. This five-seater super SUV continues to appeal to buyers seeking high performance in a premium package.

Lamborghini Urus S: Price

The Lamborghini Urus S price in India starts from 4.18 crore (ex-showroom), placing it slightly below the Urus Performante, which starts from 4.22 crore. The price varies based on exterior paint, interior customisation, optional equipment, and accessory packages selected by the customer.

Lamborghini Urus S: Variants & Colours

The Urus is offered in two variants: the standard Urus S and the more track-focused Urus Performante. Lamborghini has also introduced the Urus SE, a plug-in hybrid version, globally.

For the Indian market, the Urus S is available with 19 colour options, including solid, metallic, and matte finishes. These include options such as Giallo Auge, Verde Mantis, Nero Noctis, Bianco Monocerus, and Rosso Mars.

Lamborghini Urus S: Mileage

The Lamborghini Urus S returns an average of 7.8 kmpl under normal driving conditions. Real-world mileage may vary based on road conditions and driving style.

Lamborghini Urus S: Specs & Features

Under the hood, the Urus S is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that delivers 648 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a permanent all-wheel-drive system. Lamborghini claims a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of just 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 305 kmph.

Inside, the cabin features a fighter-jet-inspired layout with distinctive hexagonal and octagonal design elements. The interior is equipped with dual touchscreen displays on the centre console, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, ventilated and massage-function front seats, rear-seat infotainment screens, and a high-end audio system. Other features include the signature red flip-cover starter button, premium upholstery options, and multiple drive modes, including Strada, Sport, Corsa, and Ego.

Lamborghini Urus S: Safety

In terms of safety, the Urus S is equipped with up to eight airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS) with EBD, and traction control. It also features a 360-degree camera, park assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors. These systems work together to provide a high level of occupant protection and driving confidence.

Lamborghini Urus S: Offers & Deals

As of now, there are no official promotional offers or discounts announced in India. Interested buyers may consult authorised dealerships for personalised finance options, customisation packages, or corporate programs.

Lamborghini Urus S: Rivals

The Lamborghini Urus S competes with other high-performance luxury SUVs in the Indian market. Its key rivals include the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Bentley Bentayga V8, Audi RS Q8, BMW X5 M Competition, and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S.

Lamborghini Urus Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3996 - 3999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    5.5-7.8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    657 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol /Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    850 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
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Lamborghini Urus Videos

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Lamborghini Urus Variants

Lamborghini Urus price starts at ₹ 4.18 Cr and goes up to ₹ 4.47 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lamborghini Urus comes in 2 variants. Lamborghini Urus's top variant is SE.
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Petrol
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
2 Variants Available
Urus S
₹4.18 Cr*
3999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Urus SE
₹4.47 Cr*
3996 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Lamborghini Urus Latest Updates

Calendar icon14 Aug 2026
Luxury sedans, including Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8, and Volvo S90, dominate India's high-end market with powerful engines and advanced features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
When buying a new car, carefully consider insurance options beyond dealer offerings to ensure suitable coverage, IDV, and add-ons.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 May 2026
Lamborghini, founded in 1963, evolved from tractor production to iconic supercars like the Miura, Urus, and Aventador SVJ.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2025
Lamborghini and Mercedes-Maybach are expanding in India, driven by growing demand from young, wealthy buyers of luxury cars.Read Full Story

Lamborghini Urus Visual Comparison

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Lamborghini Urus comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus image
Rs. 4.18 CrOnwards
4.6104
789 bhp800 NmAutomaticSUV8--5123 mm2022 mm1638 mm-
Lamborghini Urus PerformanteLamborghini Urus Performante imageRs. 4.22 CrOnwards-657 bhp850 NmAutomaticSUV8158 mm616 litres5137 mm2026 mm1618 mm5.9 metresUrusVSUrus Performante
Lamborghini Urus SELamborghini Urus SE imageRs. 4.57 CrOnwards-789 bhp800 NmAutomaticSUV8--5123 mm2022 mm1638 mm-UrusVSUrus SE
Bentley BentaygaBentley Bentayga imageRs. 4.1 CrOnwards-542 bhp770 NmAutomaticSUV6180 mm484 litres5305 mm2222 mm1739 mm6 metresUrusVSBentayga
Ferrari RomaFerrari Roma imageRs. 3.76 CrOnwards
51
612 bhp760 NmAutomaticCoupe41132724656197413015.4UrusVSRoma
Maserati MCPuraMaserati MCPura imageRs. 5.12 CrOnwards
4.71
621 bhp720 NmAutomaticCoupe---4667 mm1965 mm1226 mm-UrusVSMCPura

Lamborghini Urus Images

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Lamborghini Urus Image 2
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Lamborghini Urus Colours

Lamborghini Urus is available in the 16 Colours in India.

Arancio Borealis
Bianco Icarus
Bianco Monocerus
Blu Astraeus
Blu Eleos
Giallo Auge
Giallo Inti
Grigio Keres
Grigio Nimbus
Marrone Alcestis
Nero Helene
Nero Noctis
Rosso Anteros
Rosso Mars
Verde Lares
Verde Mantis
Arancio borealis

Lamborghini Urus Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 Cr
UrusvsUrus Performante
Lamborghini Urus SE

Lamborghini Urus SE

4.57 Cr
UrusvsUrus SE
Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga

4.1 - 6 Cr
UrusvsBentayga
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr
UrusvsRoma
Maserati MCPura

Maserati MCPura

5.12 Cr
UrusvsMCPura
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 Cr
UrusvsPortofino

Lamborghini Urus User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.6Safety
4.9Design
4.1Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Lamborghini Urus User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Urus Performante for its stunning design, incredible performance, and practicality for daily use, but continue to voice concerns over high maintenance costs and fuel efficiency.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconIncredible design
  • check circle iconExcellent seat comfort
  • check circle iconImpressive performance
  • check circle iconPractical for daily use
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price range
  • warning iconVery high service and insurance costs
  • warning iconFuel efficiency concerns
  • warning iconFirm ride for daily use
  • warning iconLimited cargo space

User Reviews

Practical Super SUV
You can actually use this every day. It’s comfortable and has enough space. And it’s a Lambo! Best purchase ever.
By: Vishnu Nair (Apr 15, 2026)
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Stiff but mental
The ride is a bit hard but the performance is out of this world. It’s a proper driver’s car. The tech inside is very impressive.
By: Waseem Raja (Apr 15, 2026)
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Safety and Road Presence
I feel very secure driving this. It’s a very solid car and looks amazing. Performance is top tier. Highly recommended.
By: Xavier Nair (Apr 15, 2026)
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Peak of Engineering
A truly remarkable car. It does everything so well. Fast, safe and luxurious. It’s a masterpiece from Lamborghini.
By: Tarun Reddy (Apr 15, 2026)
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Bold and Beautiful
The design is breathtaking. It’s so fast and the interior is pure luxury. Best car for anyone who wants the best of both worlds.
By: Prithvi Raj (Apr 15, 2026)
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Lamborghini Urus Related News

Lamborghini Urus SE Performante puts out around 800 bhp of total power.
Lamborghini Urus SE Performante unveiled as the fastest Urus ever with 800 bhp hybrid power
3 Jul 2026
The Lamborghini Urus Performante facelift would pair the 4.0-litre V8 engine with a 25.9 kWh battery pack and an electric motor.
Lamborghini Urus Performante facelift teased ahead of July 1 debut, will get plug-in hybrid power
26 Jun 2026
The Urus SE “Tettonero” Capsule made its public appearance at Milano Design Week with new colour and trim combinations.
Most exclusive Lamborghini Urus SE ‘Tettonero’ Capsule unveiled, limited to 630 units only
24 Apr 2026
Hardik Pandya has customised the Lamborghini Urus SE to give it a more subtle shade.
Hardik Pandya gets his Urus SE custom wrapped in Matte Grey
19 Nov 2025
Rohit Sharma's new Lamborghini Urus SE is finished in the Arancio Argos paint scheme, while the cabin gets Black and Arancio leather upholstery
Cricketer ⁠Rohit Sharma trades in his old Urus for the new Lamborghini Urus SE
13 Aug 2025
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 Lamborghini Urus Related News
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Lamborghini Urus Specifications and Features

Max Power490 kW
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque850 Nm
Mileage5.5 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3996-3999 cc
Max Speed305-312 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol,Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
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