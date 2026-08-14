Lamborghini Urus S: Overview

The Lamborghini Urus S is positioned as the Italian marque’s luxury performance SUV offering in India, with prices starting from ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom). Introduced as a successor to the original Urus, the S variant combines Lamborghini’s aggressive styling, performance credentials, and everyday usability. It shares its underpinnings with the Urus Performante but comes with a more comfort-oriented setup, retaining the luxurious interior appointments and cutting-edge features. This five-seater super SUV continues to appeal to buyers seeking high performance in a premium package.

Lamborghini Urus S: Price

The Lamborghini Urus S price in India starts from ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom), placing it slightly below the Urus Performante, which starts from ₹4.22 crore. The price varies based on exterior paint, interior customisation, optional equipment, and accessory packages selected by the customer.

Lamborghini Urus S: Variants & Colours

The Urus is offered in two variants: the standard Urus S and the more track-focused Urus Performante. Lamborghini has also introduced the Urus SE, a plug-in hybrid version, globally.

For the Indian market, the Urus S is available with 19 colour options, including solid, metallic, and matte finishes. These include options such as Giallo Auge, Verde Mantis, Nero Noctis, Bianco Monocerus, and Rosso Mars.

Lamborghini Urus S: Mileage

The Lamborghini Urus S returns an average of 7.8 kmpl under normal driving conditions. Real-world mileage may vary based on road conditions and driving style.

Lamborghini Urus S: Specs & Features

Under the hood, the Urus S is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that delivers 648 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a permanent all-wheel-drive system. Lamborghini claims a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of just 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 305 kmph.

Inside, the cabin features a fighter-jet-inspired layout with distinctive hexagonal and octagonal design elements. The interior is equipped with dual touchscreen displays on the centre console, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, ventilated and massage-function front seats, rear-seat infotainment screens, and a high-end audio system. Other features include the signature red flip-cover starter button, premium upholstery options, and multiple drive modes, including Strada, Sport, Corsa, and Ego.

Lamborghini Urus S: Safety

In terms of safety, the Urus S is equipped with up to eight airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS) with EBD, and traction control. It also features a 360-degree camera, park assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors. These systems work together to provide a high level of occupant protection and driving confidence.

Lamborghini Urus S: Offers & Deals

As of now, there are no official promotional offers or discounts announced in India. Interested buyers may consult authorised dealerships for personalised finance options, customisation packages, or corporate programs.

Lamborghini Urus S: Rivals

The Lamborghini Urus S competes with other high-performance luxury SUVs in the Indian market. Its key rivals include the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Bentley Bentayga V8, Audi RS Q8, BMW X5 M Competition, and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S.