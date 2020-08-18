Electric Adjustable Seats
Front & Rear
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Driver Oriented Instrument Concept With Three TFT screens (one for the instruments, one for infotainment and one for comfort functions, including virtual keyboard feature with hand-writing recognition) Dashboard Architecture Follows The Y theme Selection of Different Kinds Of Colours and Materials,Such as Natural leather, Alcantara,Wood Finish, Aluminium or Carbon
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) packages Urban Road and Highway
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
No
Additional Features
Cutting Edge,Distinct and streamlined Design With Multiple Souls: Sporty,Elegant and Off Road The Front Bonnet With Centre Peak and The Cross Lines On Rear Door
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes