In 2026 when choosing among the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Bentley Bentayga Price starts at Rs. 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8 Petrol and Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S. Bentayga: 3996 cc engine, 7.6 kmpl mileage. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bentayga vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bentayga
|Urus
|Brand
|Bentley
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 4.1 Cr
|₹ 4.18 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.6 kmpl
|5.5 to 7.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-