Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bentley Bentayga on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 4.68 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Bentley Bentayga on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 4.68 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Bentley Bentayga dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Bentley Bentayga on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bentley Bentayga is mainly compared to Lamborghini Urus S which starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr in Delhi and Lamborghini Urus Performante starting at Rs. 4.22 Cr in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Bentley Bentayga V8 Petrol ₹ 4.68 Crore