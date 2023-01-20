What is the on-road price of Bentley Bentayga in Delhi? In Delhi, the on-road price of the Bentley Bentayga V8 Petrol is Rs 4,67,67,011.

What will be the RTO charges for Bentley Bentayga in Delhi? The RTO Charges for the Bentley Bentayga V8 Petrol in Delhi is Rs 41,54,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Bentley Bentayga in Delhi? The Bentley Bentayga V8 Petrol's insurance charges in Delhi are Rs 16,12,511.

What is the detailed breakup of Bentley Bentayga in Delhi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Bentley Bentayga in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,10,00,000, RTO - Rs. 41,54,000, Insurance - Rs. 16,12,511, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Bentley Bentayga in Delhi is Rs. 4,67,67,011.

