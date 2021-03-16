Bentayga is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Bentayga V8 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.68 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Bentayga is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Bentayga V8 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.68 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of V8 Petrol is 85 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 4.0L Twin-turbocharged V8 Max Torque: 770 Nm @ 2000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 BootSpace: 484 Mileage of V8 Petrol is 7.69 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less