|Engine
|3996 cc
|Mileage
|7.69 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Bentayga is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Bentayga V8 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.68 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of V8 Petrol is 85 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: