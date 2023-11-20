Urus Performante is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Urus Performante Twin-Turbo V8 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.81 Crore. The fuel capacity & Urus Performante is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Urus Performante Twin-Turbo V8 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.81 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Twin-Turbo V8 is 85 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 4.0 liter Twin-Turbo engine Max Torque: 850 Nm @ 2250 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 litres BootSpace: 616 litres Mileage of Twin-Turbo V8 is 7.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less