|Engine
|3996 cc
|Mileage
|7.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Urus Performante is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Urus Performante Twin-Turbo V8 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.81 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Twin-Turbo V8 is 85 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
