Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Lamborghini Urus Performante on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 4.81 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Lamborghini Urus Performante on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 4.81 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Lamborghini Urus Performante dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
Lamborghini Urus Performante on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Lamborghini Urus Performante is mainly compared to Lamborghini Urus S which starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr in Chennai and Bentley Bentayga starting at Rs. 4.1 Cr in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price Lamborghini Urus Performante Twin-Turbo V8 ₹ 4.81 Crore
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price