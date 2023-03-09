Lamborghini Urus Performante on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 4.81 Crore. Visit your nearest Lamborghini Urus Performante on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 4.81 Crore. Visit your nearest Lamborghini Urus Performante dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Lamborghini Urus Performante on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lamborghini Urus Performante is mainly compared to Lamborghini Urus S which starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr in Ahmedabad and Bentley Bentayga starting at Rs. 4.1 Cr in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Lamborghini Urus Performante Twin-Turbo V8 ₹ 4.81 Crore