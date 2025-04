Temerario Launch Date

The Lamborghini Temerario is expected to launch on 30th Apr 2025 .

Temerario Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 6 - 7 Cr* .

Temerario Seating Capacity

The Lamborghini Temerario is expected to be a 2 Seater model.

Temerario Rivals

McLaren 750S, Ferrari 812, McLaren Artura, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lamborghini Huracan STO are sought to be the major rivals to Lamborghini Temerario .