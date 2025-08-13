Cricketer ⁠Rohit Sharma trades in his old Urus for the new Lamborghini Urus SE

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is known for his thundering shots on the field, but the ‘hitman’ is an avid petrolhead as well. The former Indian skipper’s blue Lamborghini Urus was one of the most popular cars in his garage. However, Sharma has now traded in his old Urus for a new exotic, notably the updated Lamborghini Urus SE . The performance SUV is priced at ₹4.57 crore (ex-showroom).

Cricketer Rohit Sharma recently took delivery of his new Lamborghini Urus SE worth ₹ 4.57 crore (ex-showroom), replacing the pre-facelift Urus he recently sold off.

Rohit Sharma recently took delivery of his new Lamborghini Urus SE. The cricketer has opted for the Arancio Argos (orange) paint scheme with 23-inch black alloy wheels. Inside, Sharma’s Uruse SE gets Black and Arancio leather upholstery with brushed silver accents. The cricketer opted for a personalised number plate - 3015 - a cue to the birth dates of his children. It also adds up to ‘45’, his jersey number.

Lamborghini Urus SE: Engine Specifications

The Urus SE draws power from the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which has been reengineered to accommodate a plug-in hybrid system comprising a 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. An electric motor is housed within the 8-speed automatic transmission. The new powertrain has a combined power output of 789 bhp and 950 Nm of peak torque, which goes to all four wheels.

The Lamborghini Urus SE has an electric-only range of 60 km and can accelerate up to 130 kmph in EV mode. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 312 kmph.

The Lamborghini Urus has been hugely successful for the automaker, and the new Urus SE brings hybrid technology, boosting power and performance

Lamborghini Urus SE: Equipment

Other features include an air suspension, electronic limited-slip rear differential, revised electronics, and 48-volt anti-roll bars. The Urus SE also gets a styling makeover with slimmer headlamps sporting new LED Matrix technology, revised grille and front bumper, and restyled LED taillights. The SUV gets a new spoiler and a larger diffuser at the rear.

