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FERRARI Roma

₹3.76 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
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Ferrari Roma Price:

Ferrari Roma is priced at Rs. 3.76 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Ferrari Roma?

The Ferrari Roma is available in 1 variant - Coupe.

What is the ground clearance of Ferrari Roma?

Ferrari Roma has a ground clearance of 113.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ferrari Roma?

Ferrari Roma comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3855 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Ferrari Roma?

Ferrari Roma rivals are Ferrari Portofino, Porsche 911, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Lamborghini Urus, Land Rover Range Rover.

What is the mileage of Ferrari Roma?

Ferrari Roma comes with a mileage of 8.9 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Ferrari Roma?

Ferrari Roma offers a 4 Seater configuration.

Ferrari Roma Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3855 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8.9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    612 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    272 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    760 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1570 kg
View All Roma SpecsView specs icon

Ferrari Roma Variants

Ferrari Roma price starts at ₹ 3.76 Cr .
1 Variant Available
Roma Coupe
₹3.76 Cr*
3855 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ferrari Roma Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
The Indian Government's draft CAFE-III norms propose stricter fuel efficiency standards, recognizing biofuels, and introducing a credit-debit compliance mechanism.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Lewis Hamilton won the Barcelona Grand Prix, ending Mercedes' winning streak and achieving Ferrari's first victory in 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
The Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun are powerful, well-handling SUVs with competitive pricing and engine options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 May 2026
PM Modi advocates reduced vehicle use and public transport, raising concerns over potential fuel price hikes amidst fueling crisis.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Apr 2026
The article compares five SUVs, highlighting their features, engine specifications, and pricing for the Indian market.Read Full Story

Ferrari Roma Visual Comparison

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Ferrari Roma comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Ferrari Roma
Ferrari Roma image
Rs. 3.76 CrOnwards
51
612 bhp760 NmAutomaticCoupe41132724656197413015.4
Ferrari PortofinoFerrari Portofino imageRs. 3.5 CrOnwards
51
591 bhp760 NmAutomaticCoupe4-292458619381318-RomaVSPortofino
Porsche 911Porsche 911 imageRs. 2.11 CrOnwards
4.62
641 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe6-128 litres4535 mm1900 mm1303 mm5.4 metresRomaVS911
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLSMercedes-Benz Maybach GLS imageRs. 2.75 CrOnwards
51
550 bhp770 NmAutomaticSUV8-520 litres5208 mm2157 mm1838 mm6.26 metresRomaVSMaybach GLS
Lamborghini Urus PerformanteLamborghini Urus Performante imageRs. 4.22 CrOnwards-657 bhp850 NmAutomaticSUV8158 mm616 litres5137 mm2026 mm1618 mm5.9 metresRomaVSUrus Performante
Lamborghini UrusLamborghini Urus imageRs. 4.18 CrOnwards
4.6104
789 bhp800 NmAutomaticSUV8--5123 mm2022 mm1638 mm-RomaVSUrus

Ferrari Roma Images

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Ferrari Roma Alternatives

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 Cr
RomavsPortofino
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

2.11 - 3.82 Cr
Romavs911
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.75 - 4.1 Cr
RomavsMaybach GLS
Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 Cr
RomavsUrus Performante
Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
RomavsUrus
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

2.4 - 4.66 Cr
RomavsRange Rover

Ferrari Roma User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Perfect highway cruiser with beast looks.
Its style is very futuristic, with a clean, smooth, and modern design. The Roma is comfortable enough for daily use.
By: nitik (Dec 31, 2025)
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Ferrari Roma Related News

The all-new Ferrari Amalfi is a successor to the Ferrari Roma.
Ferrari Amalfi: Check 5 key highlights of the sports coupe that succeeds the Roma
5 Jul 2025
Ferrari Amalfi shares its platform with the Roma.
Ferrari Amalfi revealed globally with 640 hp, will replace Roma
3 Jul 2025
The Roma Spider now stands as the entry-level convertible in Ferrari's lineup.
Ferrari pulls plug on Portofino M to make room for entry-level Roma Spider
19 Mar 2023
The upcoming model could be the Ferrari Roma convertible, one of the four models the Italian car brand promised to launch in 2023.
Ferrari Roma Convertible possibly teased, debut on March 16
11 Mar 2023
The special edition Ferrari Roma comes sporting an exquisite blue theme.
Ferrari Roma features seats made from a 75-year-old kimono, dons a special blue
19 May 2022
View all
 Ferrari Roma Related News

Ferrari Roma Specifications and Features

Max Power612 bhp
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque760 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage8.9 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3855 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed320 Kmph
View all Roma specs and features

Ferrari Roma Mileage

Ferrari Roma in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Ferrari Roma's petrol variant is 8.93 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Ferrari Roma Coupe comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Coupe
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
8.93

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