Ferrari Roma Key Specs
- Engine3855 cc
- Mileage8.9 kmpl
- Power612 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space272 litres
- Max Torque760 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1570 kg
Ferrari Roma is priced at Rs. 3.76 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Ferrari Roma is available in 1 variant - Coupe.
Ferrari Roma has a ground clearance of 113.
Ferrari Roma comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3855 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
Ferrari Roma rivals are Ferrari Portofino, Porsche 911, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Lamborghini Urus, Land Rover Range Rover.
Ferrari Roma comes with a mileage of 8.9 kmpl (Company claimed).
Ferrari Roma offers a 4 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Ferrari Roma
|Rs. 3.76 CrOnwards
|612 bhp
|760 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|113
|272
|4656
|1974
|1301
|5.4
|Ferrari Portofino
|Rs. 3.5 CrOnwards
|591 bhp
|760 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|-
|292
|4586
|1938
|1318
|-
|RomaVSPortofino
|Porsche 911
|Rs. 2.11 CrOnwards
|641 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|128 litres
|4535 mm
|1900 mm
|1303 mm
|5.4 metres
|RomaVS911
|Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
|Rs. 2.75 CrOnwards
|550 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|520 litres
|5208 mm
|2157 mm
|1838 mm
|6.26 metres
|RomaVSMaybach GLS
|Lamborghini Urus Performante
|Rs. 4.22 CrOnwards
|-
|657 bhp
|850 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|158 mm
|616 litres
|5137 mm
|2026 mm
|1618 mm
|5.9 metres
|RomaVSUrus Performante
|Lamborghini Urus
|Rs. 4.18 CrOnwards
|789 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|5123 mm
|2022 mm
|1638 mm
|-
|RomaVSUrus
|Max Power
|612 bhp
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|760 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|3855 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|320 Kmph
Ferrari Roma in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Ferrari Roma's petrol variant is 8.93 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Ferrari Roma Coupe comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.
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