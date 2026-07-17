Ferrari Roma Price:

Ferrari Roma is priced at Rs. 3.76 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Ferrari Roma?

The Ferrari Roma is available in 1 variant - Coupe.

What is the ground clearance of Ferrari Roma?

Ferrari Roma has a ground clearance of 113.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ferrari Roma?

Ferrari Roma comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3855 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Ferrari Roma?

Ferrari Roma rivals are Ferrari Portofino, Porsche 911, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Lamborghini Urus, Land Rover Range Rover.

What is the mileage of Ferrari Roma?

Ferrari Roma comes with a mileage of 8.9 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Ferrari Roma?

Ferrari Roma offers a 4 Seater configuration.