Ferrari Roma Specifications

Ferrari Roma is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,76,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3855.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Ferrari Roma Specs

Ferrari Roma comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Roma measures 4,656 mm in length, 1,974 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. The ground clearance of Roma ...Read More

Ferrari Roma Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Coupe
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.93
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
612 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
320
Engine Type
3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
714
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Braking Performance
32
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link, Optional MagneRide System
Front Suspension
Independent with Double Wishbones, Optional MagneRide System
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Ground Clearance
113
Length
4656
Wheelbase
2670
Kerb Weight
1570
Height
1301
Width
1974
Bootspace
272
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
80
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Available
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Child Safety Lock
No
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Nero, Charcoal / Nero, Carta Da Zucchero / Nero, Blu Medio / Nero, Blu Sterling / Nero, Nero, Terra Bruciata / Nero, Iroko / Nero, Cioccolato / Nero, Bordeaux / Nero, Rosso Ferrari / Nero, Cuoio / Nero, Beige Tradizione / Nero, Sabbia / Nero, Crema / Nero
Ventilated Seats
Optional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Optional
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

