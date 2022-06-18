HT Auto
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Specifications

Lamborghini Huracan Evo is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,22,00,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 5204.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
3.22 - 3.73 Cr*
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Specs

Lamborghini Huracan Evo comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Huracan Evo measures 4,520 mm in length, 2,236 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,620 mm. A ...Read More

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Specifications and Features

AWD
Engine Type
V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
631 bhp @ 8250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20
Length
4520
Wheelbase
2620
Kerb Weight
1422
Height
1165
Width
2236
Bootspace
150
No of Seating Rows
1
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
83
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Defogger
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Lamborghini Huracan Evo News

File photo of Lamborghini Huracan STO.
Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue
18 Jun 2022
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD
Lamborghini India delivers its first Huracan EVO RWD model in Meghalaya
1 Mar 2022
The first unit of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule in India arrived in orange exterior colour.
First unit of Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule in India is a father's gift to daughter
15 Feb 2022
Lamborghini is betting big on Urus to reach the 10,000 units sales milestone in 2023.
Lamborghini could sell 10,000 cars in 2023, says CEO
1 Aug 2023
Lamborghini Urus S
Urus, Huracan lead Lamborghini to post record sales in first half of 2023
31 Jul 2023
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Variants & Price List

Lamborghini Huracan Evo price starts at ₹ 3.22 Cr and goes upto ₹ 3.73 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lamborghini Huracan Evo comes in 2 variants. Lamborghini Huracan Evo top variant price is ₹ 3.73 Cr.

RWD
3.22 Cr*
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
AWD
3.73 Cr*
5204 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

