Ferrari Portofino Specifications

Ferrari Portofino comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Portofino measures 4,586 mm in length, 1,938 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. A four-seat model, Ferrari Portofino sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ferrari Portofino price starts at ₹ 3.5 Cr and goes upto ₹ 3.5 Cr (Ex-showroom). Ferrari Portofino comes in 1 variants. Ferrari Portofino top variant price is ₹ 3.5 Cr.
₹3.5 Cr*
3855 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
