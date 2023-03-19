HT Auto
Ferrari Portofino Specifications

Ferrari Portofino is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,50,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3855.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Ferrari Portofino Specs

Ferrari Portofino comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Portofino measures 4,586 mm in length, 1,938 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. A four-seat model, ...Read More

Ferrari Portofino Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Coupe
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
V8 - 90° turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, multi-link
Front Suspension
Independent, double wishbones
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20
Kerb Weight
1664
Height
1318
Length
4586
Width
1938
Wheelbase
2670
Bootspace
292
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
80
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down)

Ferrari Portofino News

The Roma Spider now stands as the entry-level convertible in Ferrari's lineup.
Ferrari pulls plug on Portofino M to make room for entry-level Roma Spider
19 Mar 2023
Ram Kapoor has added a new Ferrari Portofino M to his collection.
Ram Kapoor buys a new Ferrari Portofino M sportscar
25 Nov 2022
The 1967 Ferrari 412P slated to go under the hammer is one of two original 412P privateer cars that helped the company win the 1967 World Championship of Makes. (Image: Bonhams)
This 1967 Ferrari 412P could fetch $40 million at auction. What makes it special
24 Jul 2023
File photo of a McLaren Artura.
McLaren SUV is hot for future but profits remain main target
24 Jul 2023
The rear of the Ferrari KC23 features a huge rear wing which can be optionally removed.
This one-off Ferrari KC23 track car is a performance marvel with a unique design
12 Jul 2023
View all
 

Ferrari Portofino Variants & Price List

Ferrari Portofino price starts at ₹ 3.5 Cr and goes upto ₹ 3.5 Cr (Ex-showroom). Ferrari Portofino comes in 1 variants. Ferrari Portofino top variant price is ₹ 3.5 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Coupe
3.5 Cr*
3855 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
