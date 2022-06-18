HT Auto
Home Auto News Lamborghini Issues Recall For 21 Huracan Evo, Sto In Us Due To Door Handle Issue

Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue

The models of Lamborghini Huracan Evo and STO that have been affected were manufactured between 2 May 2022 through 9 May 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2022, 03:05 PM
File photo of Lamborghini Huracan STO. (Lamborghini)
File photo of Lamborghini Huracan STO. (Lamborghini)
File photo of Lamborghini Huracan STO. (Lamborghini)
File photo of Lamborghini Huracan STO.

Lamborghini has recalled 21 units of its Huracan Evo and STO in the United States due to an issue affecting the left door handle that might lead to a situation where the user can get stuck inside the supercar. The safety clips for the cable that opens the door of these Lamborghini Huracan Evo and STO models reportedly may not have been placed in the correct position and due to this if the cable becomes loose over time, it might become impossible to open the door from the outside.

The models of Lamborghini Huracan Evo and STO that have been affected were manufactured between 2 May 2022 through 9 May 2022. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shared this problem with the door handle can lead to an obstacle in operating the supercars. “This failure could lead to the inability to operate the handle from outside of the vehicle with a safety risk in case of emergency. The door can be opened from inside at any time," stated the agency reportedly.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | This Lamborghini-based street-legal race car will see only nine examples built )

Lamborghini noted that in case of an emergency if the user becomes incapacitated, and then not being able to open the door from outside can lead to a safety issue. As per reports, this defect was discovered by a Lamborghini worker who saw a door latch where the safety clip on the Bowden cable was wrongly assembled. Following this, the luxury automaker carried out an internal investigation to ascertain how many models might have been affected due to this.

(Also read | Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae launched at price of 8 crore in India )

Lamborghini found out that human error during assembly was the cause behind this and then started checking the Huracans models. A few models of the supercar have already been shipped. Soon, the premium auto company used a recall for the affected Huracan models. Lamborghini will notify the owners from 1 July to 8 July. Dealers will check the safety clip position in the door and resolve the issue if necessary.

 

 

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2022, 03:05 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Huracan Evo Lamborghini Huracan STO
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Trending this Week

The Netherlands-based EV startup - Lightyear specializes in solar electric vehicles (SEVs).
Lightyear 0 can run up to seven months on a single charge: Details here
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform. 
TVS Raider gets expensive in India. Check new prices here
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Ferrari promises to not build an autonomous car
Ferrari promises to not build an autonomous car
Planning a road trip? Check this new Google Maps feature that shows toll charges
Planning a road trip? Check this new Google Maps feature that shows toll charges
Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue
Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue
EV prices to be as good as ICE vehicles within a year: Nitin Gadkari
EV prices to be as good as ICE vehicles within a year: Nitin Gadkari
Upcoming special edition Bajaj Pulsar N250 could be called ‘Eclipse Edition’
Upcoming special edition Bajaj Pulsar N250 could be called ‘Eclipse Edition’

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city