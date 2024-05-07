HT Auto
Volkswagen announces Summer Car Care Campaign. Check details

Volkswagen announces Summer Car Care Campaign. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 May 2024, 15:03 PM
Volkswagen currently only has three cars in its lineup - Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan. The brand has also revised the extended warranty prices effective
...
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus shares its underpinnings with the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.
Volkswagen India today has announced that they will be hosting a comprehensive campaign called Summer Car Care. The campaign will be hosted across 142 service facilities present across India. The camp will be available during the month of May 2024 only. Under the Summer Car Care campaign, customers can avail a complimentary 40-point vehicle inspection conducted by trained professionals who will be identifying any potential challenges while driving during the summer season.

Volkswagen has also released a new Quick seasonal car care guideline for customers. It is available on the brand's official website. Moreover, the company has also revised the prices of the extended warranty package. The new prices are effective from 1st May 2024.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "The sweltering summer season often leads to challenging driving situations across Indian roads. Through the Summer Car Care campaign, we would like to offer our customers a complimentary vehicle health check-up, ensuring a hassle-free driving and ownership experience."

The company recently launched the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport in the Indian market. The Taigun GT Line with the 1.0L TSI engine is priced at 14.08 lakh, while the Taigun GT Plus Sport is priced at 18.53 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The new versions of the SUV were unveiled at Volkswagen Annual Brand Conference 2024 in March. The exterior changes include smoked LED headlamps, a Carbon Steel Grey roof, a red-finished GT badge and brake callipers, and dark chrome door handles. The SUV rides on new 17-inch alloy wheels and features black-finished elements.

Also Read : Volkswagen plans performance-oriented cars for India, eyes smaller cities

Inside, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport come with black leatherette upholstery with red stitching, a gloss black dashboard, aluminium pedals, a black headliner, and GT badging on the front headrests. The Sport steering wheel features red stitching, complemented by blacked-out grab handles, roof lamp housing, and sun visors.

First Published Date: 07 May 2024, 14:00 PM IST
TAGS: Sport Taigun GT Volkswagen Volkswagen India Tiguan Taigun Virtus Summer Car Care

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

