Maruti Suzuki expands service network to 5,000 touchpoints since 1983

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has achieved a milestone with the inauguration of its 5,000th service touchpoint in India. The latest service centre was inaugurated in Gurugram, Haryana. The company stated that this expansion aligns with Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to providing a seamless car ownership experience for its customers. Maruti Suzuki's service network now spans 2,500 cities nationwide.

The journey began in 1983 with the opening of Maruti Suzuki’s first service workshop. By 1997, the company had established 1,000 service touchpoints. The network continued to grow, reaching 2,000 touchpoints in nine years, then 3,000 in eight years, and 4,000 in seven years. Interestingly, the last 1,000 service touchpoints were added in just three years.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, emphasised the importance of a robust sales and service network to boost sales. He reiterated the company's commitment to further expanding its service network in the coming years.

In the financial year 2023-24, Maruti Suzuki added 400 service touchpoints, the highest annual addition to date. A significant number of these new touchpoints are located in non-urban markets, reflecting the company's strategy to enhance accessibility for customers in remote areas. Through its expansive service network, Maruti Suzuki serviced a record 25 million vehicles in the last financial year, he said.

“One of the ways to achieve the ‘Customer First’ approach is to reach as close as possible to our customers so that they have assurance of finding a Maruti Suzuki service touchpoint nearby, whether they are navigating city streets or venturing into remote areas," Takeuchi said.

In April, Maruti Suzuki celebrated another milestone by surpassing three crore units in cumulative production since it began operations in December 1983. The company reached the 10 lakh production mark in 1994, driven by the iconic Maruti 800 model. Subsequent milestones include producing one crore units by April 2005, two crore by July 2018, and reaching three crore units this year.

