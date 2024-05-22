No driving test at RTOs from June 1? What the new driving licence rules say

Obtaining a driving licence will no longer require you to go to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), according to the new driving licence rules announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The new regulations aim to simplify the process starting June 1, 2024. Individuals will now have the option to take the driving test at private training centres instead of the government RTOs. These government-approved training centres will be authorised to conduct tests and issue certificates for licence eligibility.

Individuals will now have the option to take the driving test at private training centres instead of the government RTOs, which will conduct tests and

This is starkly different from the current rule of having to take the driving test at the local RTO in the presence of the RTO officer. The move aims to reduce the bureaucratic burden on individuals and reduce crowding at the RTOs.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Audi New A3 1998.0 cc 1998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 39 - 45 Lakhs View Details Audi A4 1984.0 cc 1984.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW 3 Series 2998.0 cc 2998.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 42.30 - 62.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine 1950.0 cc 1950.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 45.80 - 46 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Driving licence test in this state gets tougher, triggers protests

The new rules also aim to reduce pollution by phasing out about 900,000 old government vehicles and implementing stricter car emission regulations. The new regulations make it stricter for driving a vehicle without a valid licence. Under the new rules, the fine for driving without a valid licence will range between ₹1,000-2,000.

The documentation process for obtaining a driving licence has been streamlined under the new regulations

In case of a minor driving the vehicle, action will be taken against the parents and a fine of ₹25,000 will be imposed. The minor will also be ineligible to obtain a driving licence until he is 25 years old. The registration certificate of the vehicle will also stand cancelled.

Also Read : Two killed after Porsche driven by minor hits motorcycle in Pune

The documentation for obtaining a driving licence has also been streamlined under the new regulations. The ministry will communicate beforehand the documents needed for obtaining the driver’s licence - two-wheeler and four-wheeler. This will reduce the need for physical check-ups at RTOs.

The application process for a driver’s licence will remain the same. Applicants can submit the form either online or by visiting the Parivahan website. One can also visit the local RTO to apply a manual process.

New rules for private driver training schools

The ministry has rolled out a new list of rules for private driving schools to be eligible for the handing out of driving licences.

Land Requirement: Driving training centres need to have a minimum of 1 acre of land (2 acres for four-wheeler training).

Testing Facility: Schools need to provide access to a suitable testing facility.

Trainer Qualifications: Trainers need to have a high school diploma (or equivalent), at least 5 years of driving experience, and need to be familiar with biometrics and IT systems.

Training Duration:

For Light Motor Vehicles (LMV): 29 hours in 4 weeks, divided into 8 hours of theory and 21 hours of practical training.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV): 38 hours in 6 weeks, divided into 8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practical training.

First Published Date: