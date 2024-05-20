This Steelbird helmet comes with bluetooth calling & navigation. Check details

HT Auto
Homegrown helmet manufacturer, Steelbird Helmets has launched its Fighter range of helmets with a starting price of 2,999. Meanwhile the top of the range Fighter helmet with bluetooth, anti fog shield and pin lock-70 is priced at 5,759. The Fighter Helmet is available at authorised Steelbird Helmets retailers and online stores. The Fighter Helmet is available with 5.2 Smart Bluetooth with 48 hours of talk time and 110 hours of standby time, Navigation with voice command and LED light blinker.

The Steelbird Fighter range of helmets is available in three sizes, medium (580mm), large (600mm), and XL (620mm). Furthermore, the new helmet range comes equipped with a nose protector, while vents incorporated in the mouth guard ensure efficient airflow for optimal breathability.

The new range of helmet gets dual certification from both the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and is made up of high-impact thermoplastic material. Furthermore, the company claims that for enhanced riding experience it comes with a dynamic airflow ventilation system. Additionally, the incorporation of high-density EPS further enhances impact absorption, offering riders peace of mind on every journey, Steelbird Helmets added.

The Steelbird Fighter helmet comes with replaceable and washable interior, a polycarbonate anti-scratch coated visor, a micro-metric buckle and an inner sun shield with a mechanism for adjustable visibility.

Steelbird Helmets had earlier collaborated with the movie "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" to introduce a new line of limited-edition helmets. These Transformers-themed helmets adhere to ISI standards and feature a quick-release chin strap mechanism for user convenience.

The helmets are coated with UV-resistant polyurethane paint and equipped with a dynamic ventilation system to enhance airflow. The outer shell is crafted from high-impact grade engineering thermoplastic, ensuring robust protection. Additionally, the regulated density EPS concussion padding is covered with anti-allergic material, providing comfort during long rides.

First Published Date: 20 May 2024, 11:59 AM IST
