HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Sundram Fasteners Reports Q4 Consolidated Net Profit At 134.41 Crore

Sundram Fasteners reports Q4 consolidated net profit at 134.41 crore

By: PTI
| Updated on: 28 May 2024, 09:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Chennai-based Sundram Fasteners had registered a consolidated net profit of 127.47 crore, during the corresponding quarter of last year.
Sundram Fasteners
The Chennai-based Sundram Fasteners had registered a consolidated net profit of ₹127.47 crore, during the corresponding quarter of last year. (Sundram Fasteners)
Sundram Fasteners
The Chennai-based Sundram Fasteners had registered a consolidated net profit of ₹127.47 crore, during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Auto component maker Sundram Fasteners Ltd has reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit for the March 2024 quarter at 134.41 crore on account of strong operational performance.

The Chennai-based company had registered a consolidated net profit of 127.47 crore, during the corresponding quarter of last year. For the year ending March 31, 2024 the net profit surged to 525.64 crore, as compared to 500.35 crore registered a year ago.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹2.39 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Total revenue during the quarter under review grew to 1,477.70 crore, as compared to 1,451.46 crore registered in the same period of last year. For the year ending March 31, 2024, the consolidated revenues remained flat at 5,720.47 crore as against 5,707.60 crore registered in the same period of last year.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it reported highest ever profit after tax, EBITDA for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. The Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation and taxes for the year ending March 31, 2024 were at 825.37 crore, as against 797.18 crore registered last year.

"The company has improved its EBITDA margins on revenue from operations to 16.8 per cent as against 16.2 per cent supported by stability in the raw material prices and improvement in operational efficiency," the statement said.

Sales made in the domestic market during the year ending March 31, 2024 were at 3,339.20 crore, while exports stood at 1,409.43 crore on account of favourable customer demand.

The company during the financial year ending March 31, 2024 incurred 343.45 crore towards capital expenditure as part of the capacity expansion of existing lines of business and new projects.

"These investments will significantly enhance the company's capability to meet customer demands in various segments electric vehicles, ICE vehicles. The company has financed the entire capital expenditure programmes out of internal accruals without any incremental borrowings," the statement said.

The Board of Directors have declared a second interim dividend of 4.17 per share (417 per cent) which together with the first interim dividend of 2.68 per share declared and paid in November 2023, would amount to total dividend of 6.85 per share (685 per cent) for the financial year 2023-24.

First Published Date: 28 May 2024, 09:10 AM IST
TAGS: auto parts auto component

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.